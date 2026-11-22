Like the rest of the world, the Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) fever has also caught Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. On Sunday, Tharoor tried his hand at the ultimate video game that launched in India on November 19 and said his team had introduced him to the game's franchise. Taking to his official YouTube channel, the Congress MP shared a video in which he was playing the game while struggling with the navigation controls.

Shashi Tharoor Plays GTA 6 The veteran politician admitted that video games were completely new territory for him. He explained that he grew up in a family that preferred reading over gaming. His own children, he recalled, were more into board games like Dungeons & Dragons. Even the name Grand Theft Auto left him confused.

ALSO READ: Turn Your Photos Into GTA 6 Style Images Using AI Tools Like ChatGPT, Gemini And More: Here's How "To be honest, I had no idea, because grand theft auto doesn’t make sense in the English language. Grand theft, yeah, but auto?" he remarked. When he tried playing, Tharoor struggled to control the character and keep it from bumping into things. While fumbling with the controls, he said, “No, I’m just trying to stay alive." Tharoor Not Happy With GTA 6 Characters And Setting Although he found the experience amazing, Tharoor said the game’s characters and setting did not really appeal to him. Still, he recognised that gaming offers another way of experiencing a story, even if it is not something he usually does. "I’m afraid I’m not a game player, but there you are. That’s something which I can relate to as a different way of experiencing the story," he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Joins GTA 6 Craze, Highlights How India Has Transformed Between GTA V And GTA VI Tharoor also wondered why Indian developers have not created more popular games rooted in the country’s own culture. Pointing to the large and growing number of gamers in India, he said there is clearly space for homegrown content. "…We seem to be willing to accept a foreign country’s settings and play the game here, judging by how popular it is. We’ll have to try and find out, but surely we’ve got enough smart people developing games in this country, until half a billion people are playing already in India. So somebody should be inventing Indian games for them, I hope," he stated.

He also reflected on the 13-year gap since Grand Theft Auto V came out and how much India has changed in that time. Referring to demonetisation, he took a light dig by calling it “a grand theft without auto." GTA 6 Creates History Grand Theft Auto VI has smashed records with its launch. Rockstar Games revealed that the game raked in $3.79 billion (around Rs 34,000 crore) in retail sales on its very first day, November 19, 2026. It also clocked 32.5 million pre-release sales, putting it among the biggest entertainment launches ever. The numbers were shared by Rockstar Games on November 20.