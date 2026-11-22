The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday took a jibe at Pakistan by posting a video showing Pakistani Minister Musadik Malik applauding at an event held at the Purana Qila in New Delhi. The clip captured Malik clapping during a presentation on Indian civilisation, Kashmir's culture and the Mahabharata, and was used to counter Pakistan's earlier comments on Kashmir and India.

The ruling party shared the video clip with the caption: "Those who lay claim to Kashmir, threaten to break up India and insult Hindus, were applauding India’s civilisation, Kashmir’s culture and the epic of the Mahabharata at the Purana Qila!" This is the new India’s response, it added.

BJP's social-media account shared a video montage that featured statements on Kashmir by Pakistani leaders, including Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Musadik Malik himself. The video also features the track “Ari Ari” from the Bollywood movie Dhurandhar; it intercuts the leaders’ comments on Kashmir, India’s water resources and Hindus with scenes of the Mallik attending an event that showcased India’s cultural heritage, underscoring the contrast.

Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik, who used to spew venom against India, said he hopes ties between his country and India will improve. "I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast. I'm very hopeful that we will take a macro view, and in that macro view, we'll be looking at all of the political issues, all of the social issues, all of the issues of conversation, and we'll be pushing the agenda of the region," he said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

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#WATCH | Delhi: On being asked if India-Pakistan relations will improve after the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik says, "I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast. I'm very hopeful that we will take a macro view, and in that macro view, we'll be looking at all of the political issues, all of the social issues, all of the issues of conversation, and we'll be pushing the agenda of the region." — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Malik's visit to New Delhi was for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) event, expressing hope that the multilateral engagement would pave the way for bilateral talks between the two neighbouring countries. Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held from November 20 to 22.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change, Malik created headlines in June 2026 by saying that Pakistan would "cut off those hands" attempting to control or touch its water, amid the dispute over the Indus Waters Treaty.

(With Agencies Inputs)