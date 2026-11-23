Around 1,389 unaccompanied Indian children have been taken into custody in the US since 2023 as authorities continue their crackdown on illegal immigration. However, none of these children have been deported to India so far. Although, the number of unaccompanied Indian children ( without parents ) found entering the US has fallen sharply over the past few years. Data from US Customs and Border Protection shows that 730 unaccompanied Indian children were found in fiscal year 2023. The number fell to 517 in fiscal year 2024, followed by 91 in fiscal year 2025 and just 51 in fiscal year 2026. In October 2026, the first month of fiscal year 2027, only two such children were found.

Reason Behind Is Sharp Fall The sharp fall in the number of unaccompanied Indian children found in the US is mainly linked to stricter immigration rules and faster deportations. Experts say US authorities are now taking quick action against those caught entering the country illegally. This has also reduced the practice of sending children to the US to help their parents or relatives get green cards. With more people facing the risk of detention and deportation, families may now be less willing to send their children to America.

ALSO READ: Deported After 30 Years, Indian-Origin Woman Inspires New US Bill To Protect Immigrants Fear of deportation: Reason? The changing situation has also created fear among young Indians living in the US without legal status. A businessman from Kadi in Gujarat, who was deported from the US in 2012 told TOI, his 17-year-old son is afraid to attend his asylum-related court hearing. The teenager has been living in Texas since he was 12. According to his father, the boy fears that he could be caught and deported to India if he attends the hearing. He is currently staying in hiding, working at a gas station and living with members of a religious sect.

ALSO READ: Green Card In Exchange For Sex: Woman Accuses US Immigration Officer Of Sexual Assault At Detention Centre Despite the sharp decline in the number of unaccompanied Indian children, Indians continue to feature among the nationalities most frequently caught attempting to enter the US illegally. You May Also Like To Watch In fiscal year 2026, US authorities recorded 30,528 cases involving Indian citizens. This placed India third among 21 countries, behind Mexico and Canada.