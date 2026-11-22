There is speculation about Sheik Hasina returning to Bangladesh in December and one of the routes being talked about is the Petrapole border in West Bengal. On Sunday, four senior leaders of the Awami League are likely to visit the India-Bangladesh border to inspect the crossing and see how the former Bangladesh Prime Minister could make her way back home.

No official date or travel plan has been announced so far. But West Bengal BJP MLA Swapan Majumder also spoke about the possibility of Hasina entering Bangladesh via Petrapole. ALSO READ: India Reaffirms Commitment To Positive Ties With Bangladesh, Declines Comment On 'Internal Matter' Is Sheikh Hasina Planning To Return Through Petrapole? "You watch and see. Sheikh Hasina could enter Bangladesh through this Petrapole border, and that day is not far away. The people who have illegally formed the government in Bangladesh — the Yunus government — have joined hands with foreign powers to overthrow a democratically elected government and force it to flee abroad. Powerful countries across the world are standing by Sheikh Hasina and sending her back to her country," he said.

The Awami League leaders’ planned visit comes amid growing speculation about a Hasina return. Their appraisal of the border can steer the party on whether Petrapole is a feasible route. BJP MLA Raises Concerns Over Hindus In Bangladesh Majumder also spoke about the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh. Law and order had gone down and members of the Hindu community were facing injustice and attacks, he said. "In a democratic country, if the law and order system breaks down to such an extent that there are two communities — Hindus and Muslims — and one community faces injustice and oppression, it is a serious concern. Bangladesh was part of India, and it gained independence with India’s full support and cooperation," he said.

He went on to say that India could not stay silent if Hindus continued to face atrocities in Bangladesh. He also raised the possibility of other countries attacking Bangladesh and suggested that India could respond with military action if the situation required it.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Violence: Twin Bomb Blasts Near Dhaka Airport Amid Tensions Over Hasina's Possible Return Majumder Speaks About Chinmoy Prabhu's Release The BJP MLA also referred to the case of Chinmoy Prabhu. He claimed that a large number of people could gather at the border in December to demand his release and said he had heard that such a gathering was certain.

Majumder further alleged that Bangladesh’s political system was weakening and its garment industry was in decline. He accused foreign groups of funding anti-India activities and named Jamaat-e-Islami and extremist organisations in his remarks. For now, Hasina’s return remains unconfirmed. No official word has come on her travel plans or whether Petrapole will be used as the entry point.