Jensen Huang said on Monday that he is "honoured" to return as NVIDIA'sChief Executive Officer and "can't wait to get back to work", in his first remarks since being reinstated just 11 days after stepping down. "I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said in a statement. ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Returns As NVIDIA Chief: Chinese Spy Affair To Dramatic Comeback | Timeline Jensen Huang Thanks Nvidia Board, Staff And Family Expressing gratitude to the board of directors for their "confidence and deliberation" during the process, Huang said he was taking up the responsibility again with "the greatest humility and renewed commitment." He specifically credited Board Chair Harvey Jones and CFO Colette Kress, alongside the executive leadership team, for leading the company during his brief exit.

Huang further thanked Nvidia's "employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support," while thanking his family for their "love and support." China Spy Scandal Behind Jensen Huang's Exit Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, had resigned on November 12 following reports of an extramarital relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied the spying allegations. Subsequent reports also alleged that Huang had multiple relationships, though neither Nvidia nor Huang has admitted to any affairs.

'Poses No National Security Risk': Nvidia Board The Nvidia board voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Huang immediately as President, CEO, and director following a series of discussions and meetings with him, saying directors were satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Board Chair Harvey C. Jones said in a statement. The decision came hours after US President Donald Trump voiced public support for Huang's leadership, signalling a potential shift in the controversy surrounding the chipmaker's China-related business dealings. "In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk," the board added.

ALSO READ: NVIDIA Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO After Affair Scandal, Praises His 'Honesty'; Trump Says US Needs His Leadership Independent Foreign Intelligence Probe To Continue Even as Huang resumes charge, Nvidia said that a special committee of independent directors set up earlier this month to investigate whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will see its probe through to completion. The company noted that Huang supports the inquiry and has committed to cooperating with it.

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