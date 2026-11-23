Nvidia shares soared over 35 per cent on Monday, soon after the tech giant announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO and president, effective immediately. Nvidia shares surged over 35 per cent, driving a broad rally across chip-related and technology stocks on Wall Street. The Nasdaq 100 (.NDX), rose more than 6 per cent by 1434 GMT and the S&P 500 (.SPX), added more than 4 per cent, while Europe's region-wide STOXX 600 (.STOXX), extended gains, rising by 1.5%, led by semiconductor and other technology stocks.