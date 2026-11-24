Karthigai Deepam Row:Ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tamil Nadu, the authorities have imposed a ban on large gatherings across the Madurai district. While issuing the order, the local authorities stated that the decision was taken based on the reports suggesting a possibility of confrontation between the two groups. A controversy broke out after the Supreme Court allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp on top of Thirupparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah.

Restrictions Imposed Till Wednesday The restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were imposed by the district collector between 9 pm on Monday and 10 am on Wednesday. The decision was taken after the city police commissioner, the DSP, and the revenue divisional officer of Thirumangalam had flagged mass gatherings from both the parties. The ownership of the hilltop has been the matter of dispute, as both the Dargah and the Hindu worshippers have claimed the site.

ALSO READ: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal's Koshi Province; Tremors Felt Across Eastern India 'Entire Top Of Hill Belongs To Dargah' While appearing for the Dargah, senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari argued that the entire top belonged to the shrine. "The entire top of the hill belongs to the dargah. There is no question of lighting the deepam at the top of the hill, where the stone pillar is situated, irrespective of what the distance between the dargah and the stone pillar is," Tiwari stated.

For the past several years, the lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam on the lower slopes of the hill; the Hindu worshippers have recently demanded to perform the ritual at the top of the hill, around 50 meters away from the dargah. While opposing the demands, the Tamil Nadu government stated that it would lead to severe administrative challenges.

Political Row Escalates Earlier, former CM MK Stalin criticized the TVK government for the alleged mishandling of the case. The BJP has also slammed the Joseph Vijay-led government for opposing the top court's order. The allies, including Congress and IUML, have extended their support to the state government.