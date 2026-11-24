An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 (reported as 5.4 by the USGS) struck Nepal's Koshi Province around 7:02 AM IST on Tuesday. The jolt sent tremors across parts of eastern and northeastern India. Reports say that the earthquake was felt in parts of India, China, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake was at a depth of 20 km. Sharing a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 5.3, On: 24/11/2026 07:02:47 IST, Lat: 27.855 N, Long: 87.909 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal.”

Meanwhile, the USGS reported, “Magnitude 5.3 earthquake recorded 67 km WNW of Mangan, India.” This is breaking news and is being updated continuously.