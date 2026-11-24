Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and her four-member team have been flooged 74 times each after being convicted for producing and publishing “obscene and immoral” content, a news agency reported. The punishment is linked to Ahmadi’s online performance on December 24, as quoted by advocate Mostafa Nili.

The case dates back to December 2024, when Ahmadi, along with her band recorded and performed a song without wearing the mandatory hijab, alongside male musicians. The concert had taken place at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai near Qom, a traditional resting place for travellers. In the Deir-e Gachin, Ahmadi performed on a dimly lit stage with a large Persian carpet, without a live audience.

A two-year ban has also been imposed on the five from performing artistic and musical activities in public and also on travelling. The website, however, did not mention whether Nili represented all the five defendants.

Ahmadi was wearing a black dress and did not cover her hair, which is non-compliant with the Iranian rules. The video was widely viewed online and drew attention to restrictions on women performers in the country.

According to earlier reports, Iran's judiciary took notice of the performance, describing it as a violation of the country's legal and religious standards. Authorities subsequently opened a case against Ahmadi and members of her production team.

The judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency had described the performance as an “illegal concert” that did not comply with Iran's legal and religious standards.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her band each received 74 lashes on Monday at the prosecutor's office in Qom over an online concert in which she performed without the mandatory hijab, her lawyer Mostafa Nili said. The four musicians were identified as Soheil Faghihnasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia and Mohsen Lashkari. The concert was filmed at the historic Deyr-e Gachin caravanserai and published on Ahmadi's YouTube channel in December 2024. Branch 122 of Qom's Criminal Court Two convicted the five of “committing a forbidden act and offending public chastity.” Branch 16 of the Qom Appeals Court upheld the ruling in October. — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 23, 2026

‘Offending Public Decency’

Ahmadi, along with her team, was prosecuted for “offending public decency” and for the production and dissemination of “vulgar and immoral" content as per the Iranian rules. A court sentenced the group to 74 lashes each in June, with the punishment reportedly upheld on appeal in September.

Previous reports revealed nine people, including Ahmadi, musicians and members of the production team, had been sentenced in the case. It was not immediately clear whether the remaining four individuals had also received the punishment. In October, Amnesty International urged Iranian authorities to halt the planned flogging, describing it as cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.