Following a complaint on how using a fairness cream made a girl diagnosed with kidney disease, Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan has called for strict action against social media influencers promoting fake cosmetics and unsafe health products, warning that those involved in misleading advertisements could face legal suits.

Muraleedharan has directed the State Drugs Controller to carry out inspections across all districts to curb the sale and online marketing of unapproved cosmetics, fairness creams and protein powders. The action comes after two reported instances of people suffering from kidney disease allegedly following the use of skin-lightening creams.

Issing a statement, Muraleedharan warned social media influencers and content creators that they may face consequences if they promote products that lead to health risks. “Action will also be taken against advertisements that mislead the public by making claims that lack scientific evidence," the minister said.

Additionally, the Keralam Health Minister said that strict action will be taken against the companies that promote such products, and their licences will be permanently cancelled. The companies will also face legal constraints for the same, the Minister said.

Unauthorised Products From Pakistan, Mangalore and Kasargod Region

Muraleedharan also raised concerns about the origin of the products and safety of unapproved cosmetics and health products being sold in the state.

“Unapproved cosmetics and health products are being sold in Kerala, by ordering them online from the Mangaluru-Kasaragod region. There are serious concerns about the source, quality and safety of such products," he said.

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The proposed inspections will not be limited to cosmetics. Products such as pills, ointments and salves marketed through advertisements claiming to increase muscle strength, physical strength and stimulation will also come under scrutiny.

Muraleedharan said doctors had warned that certain fake and unsafe products could cause serious health complications affecting the kidneys, liver and nervous system, and could even lead to skin cancer.

17-Year-Old Diagnosed With Kidney Disease

The statewide action comes after a 17-year-old girl developed a kidney disease after using a fairness cream promoted by social media influences. She started using the skincare products after social media users promoted them. After testing the 17-year-old girl, Dr Gowri S found the mercury levels were extremely high in her blood and body, PTI reported her as saying. The doctor asserted that the minor was diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, which is a serious kidney disease and can be further complicated if remained untreated.