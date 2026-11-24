Chinese Dam Updates: China has significantly advanced the construction of the 60 gigawatt Medog hydropower project on Yarlung Tsangpo near Arunachal Pradesh. As per a recent analysis of satellite imagery by an Indian geospatial AI deep tech startup incubated at IIT Delhi's FITT, the construction at the site is underway on a large scale. The findings have come at a point when India has also proposed to build a large-scale dam in the northeastern state.

What Images Revealed? As per the findings, China has cleared several villages at the main dam site and has built heavy industrial infrastructure near the border regions. Apart from this, the satellite images also show river diversion works to streamline the river water, reported the Times of India. The report has highlighted four critical sites of the ambitious project- a large dam near Mainling town, a lower dam, a tunnel through Namcha Barwa Mountain, and a tunnel near the India-China border.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Confessed To More Than Two Affairs Before Nvidia Board Decided On His Reinstatement The report also suggests that the work at the larger dam began extensively after July 2025, adding that the construction of the tunnel outlet in the border regions has also begun. "Developmental work on the tunnel outlet area has started even before the ground-breaking ceremony," the report highlighted, reported TOI. Earlier, the satellite images showed that several settlements were removed in the region in 2025 within a few months.

Locals Oppose India's Project Amid the Chinese constructions, India has also proposed the 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in the northeastern state. The officials earlier stated that the project is intended to control the downstream impact of the Chinese project in the region. Apart from this, Chief Minister Pema Khandu also highlighted the need for the project, further seeking transparency from Beijing officials.

However, some regional groups have opposed the project by pointing out that it would lead several issues in the nearby regions and will also require large-scale deforestation. The officials have assured that their concerns will be considered before taking any major step.

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