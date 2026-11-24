Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is said to have shared details of more affairs during a board meeting on Sunday, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The 63-year-old also apologised for his behaviour in that discussion, the journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The long meeting happened a day before Huang stepped back into the CEO role after his short resignation over allegations about his personal relationships. The WSJ said he spoke about affairs beyond the two that had already been reported in the media.

Board members talked the matter over with Huang for several hours and ultimately decided that bringing him back was the right move. The report noted that transparency and honesty also came up during the talks.

Employees Welcome Huang Back At Nvidia Headquarters

When Huang returned to Nvidia on Monday, staff greeted him with cheers. Videos circulating online showed employees clapping and chanting his name at the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

According to the WSJ, Huang addressed his employees, apologising for the controversy and acknowledging his mistakes.

“I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this," Huang said, according to a video reviewed by the Journal. He added, "I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back."

Controversy Over Alleged Relationships

The questions around Huang grew sharper earlier this month after reports connected him to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US authorities have accused her of spying for China. However, Beijing has dismissed the charge as groundless.