Uttarakhand Polls: The assembly election in Uttarakhand is set to be conducted in the early months of 2027. While the ruling BJP will try to register a hat trick of victories, the Congress will fight to form its government after a decade. The campaigning has also intensified in the past few days, with both the leading parties raising critical issues of the state. The ruling party has highlighted infrastructure growth and stability, but Congress has raised questions on unemployment and law and order.

Uttarakhand Polls: Key Issues Migration: Migration remains one of the prominent issues of the state despite two and a half decades of formation of Uttarakhand. The locals have migrated to Delhi and other regions for employment opportunities, leaving several villages empty on the hills.

Infrastructure and tourism: The state's economy is largely dependent on tourism, as Uttarakhand holds great value for Hindus due to the presence of several sacred temples. The Pushkar Dhami-led government has focused on projects like the Char Dham all-weather road, rail links (Rishikesh–Karnaprayag), and ropeways. However, the Congress has claimed that several of these projects are not sustainable, adding that rules were violated to build them.

Ankita Bhandari Case: The Congress has cornered the Dhami government over the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case. The parents of the deceased have claimed involvement of a senior BJP leader, adding that they did not get justice from the state government. On numerous occasions, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while citing this case, has stated that the law and order in Uttarakhand has worsened.

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Unemployment and Paper Leaks: The Congress has also cornered the ruling party over unemployment and paper leaks in the state-level exams. Earlier in 2025, a large-scale protest erupted in Dehradun over the alleged leak in the UKSSSC graduate-level examination. UCC: The BJP government has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand in 2025. The saffron party stated that the law was introduced to protect the rights of the majority Hindus. CM Dhami has also raised the issue of operation of illegal madarsas in his speeches.