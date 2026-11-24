A row has erupted in Tamil Nadu after Kallakurichi All-Women Police registered a case against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh on Tuesday. This comes a day after the District Collector submitted a harassment complaint accusing him of making inappropriate advances and sending messages.

The incident has invited a controversy in the TVK-ruled state, with the Kallakurichi MLA denying the allegations and former Chief Minister MK Stalin demanding his arrest and a police investigation. Following the complaint, Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were invoked against the accused legislator. Reports said that the female collector approached Kallakurichi SP with a complaint against Arul Vignesh.

ALSO READ: Stalin's Comeback Gamble, Vijay's Litmus Test: Why Kolathur Bypoll Matters In Tamil Nadu | Explained Vignesh Rejects Allegations TVK MLA Arul Vignesh has denied the claims, adding that the case has been registered to tarnish his public image. Talking to the media, the TVK MLA said he had never behaved in such a way and has always showed respect to the government officials. "I have immense respect for officials. I did not behave in such a manner. I don't know why such things are being spread, and I don't have anything else to say," he said.

Talking about the reports, MLA said that the minister had contacted him over the controversy and that he had stopped attending official events involving the District Collector. Vignesh said he had been in Chennai attending meetings during some of the events.

ALSO READ: TVK MLA VS Babu, Who Defeated MK Stalin In Kolathur, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Vignesh asserted that the reports are entirely false and that he has been targetted. The TVK MLA alleged that he has been targeted, as he is the only MLA elected from the Kallakurichi region. "I don't know why such fake news is being spread. As you know, I am the only TVK MLA in the Kallakurichi region, and so there is anger against me and my party," he said.

Opposing Leaders Demand Arrest Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin cristicised the TVK government on the matter. Stalin also questioned the delay in the officer approaching the police. He said the Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, and Chief Secretary, Dr M. Sai Kumar should have contacted the woman collector when information circulated. The government should have assured and expressed support over the incident. Stalin also accused the government of failing to take action against the MLA and attempting to shield him because of his political affiliation. Allegations Of Sexual Offences Becoming Frequent MK Stalin also lashed out at the TVK government, saying cases of sexual offences, drug trafficking and robberies against members of the party were becoming increasingly frequent. he allegations against Arul Vignesh have added to the political confrontation between the DMK and TVK, with the former demanding police action and the latter MLA rejecting the claims.

The complaint has reportedly been submitted to the Kallakurichi SP. Further details about the police response and any subsequent action in the matter are awaited.