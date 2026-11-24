The controversy over Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has taken a new turn, as a Mumbai-based organisation has filed a police complaint against the film’s makers. Filed at Mulund West police station, the complaint accuses the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer of distorting characters and events from the Hindu epic and hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint was lodged by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti's spokesperson Satish Kochrekar after the group staged protests in Mumbai and Kolhapur. The organisation has also shared its allegations and demands on its official X account.

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Among its objections is the alleged portrayal of Ravana as a champion of the poor and a protector of women. The group has also claimed that the film presents him as an unarmed warrior who defeats an army.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti spokesperson Shri. Satish Kochrekar has lodged a police complaint at Mulund (West) Police Station, Mumbai, against the makers of movie Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, for distortion of the Valmiki Ramayana and hurt to Hindu religious sentiments. Key objections: 1️⃣ Ravana glorified as a savior of the poor and protector of women. 2️⃣ Lord Shri Ram shown fleeing in fear from demons. 3️⃣ Ravana glorified as an unarmed warrior defeating a huge army. 4️⃣ Lakshman demeaned as arrogant and disrespectful to elders and gurus. 5️⃣ Sita Mata misrepresented as reprimanding Lakshman over Shurpanakha. 6️⃣ Fictional episodes added, including Lord Shri Ram apologising to demons Khara and Dushana. ⚖️ The complaint demands: 🔹 FIR under Sections 299 and 196 of BNS, 2023. 🔹 Strict legal action against those responsible. 🔹 Thorough investigation of the film, screenplay and dialogues. 🔹 Identification and documentation of all objectionable scenes as evidence. #Ramayana #JaiShriRam — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) November 23, 2026

The organisation has raised concerns about the depiction of other central characters as well. It claims Lord Rama is seen running away from demons and Goddess Sita is seen scolding Lakshman for the way he treated Surpanakha. Lakshman, according to the complaint, has also been depicted as arrogant and disrespectful towards elders.

The group has further objected to what it describes as fictional additions to the epic, including a scene in which Rama apologises to demons Khara and Dushana.