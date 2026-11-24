The Indian Army has advised its personnel, including officers and soldiers, against using 87 mobile applications on their devices due to concerns about data security and the possible exposure of sensitive information. The list includes popular platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, PUBG, Tinder, Bumble, Shein, AliExpress, Zoom and Viber, along with several messaging, shopping, gaming and file-sharing applications.

The restrictions cover multiple categories of mobile applications, including social networking, dating, video streaming, e-commerce, news, web browsing and utility services. The advisory aims to minimise security risks associated with the use of these platforms on devices used by military personnel, IndiaTV reported.

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Messaging And Social Media Apps

Several popular messaging and social networking platforms feature on the list. These include WeChat, QQ, Kik, ooVoo, Nimbuzz, Helo, Qzone, ShareChat, Viber, Line, IMO, Snow, ToTok and Hike.

Dating and social discovery applications are also covered. These include Tinder, TrulyMadly, Happn, Aisle, Coffee Meets Bagel, Woo, OkCupid, Hinge, Badoo, Azar, Bumble, Tantan, Elite Singles and Tagged.

Facebook and Snapchat are among the other prominent social networking platforms named in the advisory.

Video And File-Sharing Apps

The list also covers applications used to share files, stream videos and communicate online.

ShareIt, Xender and Zapya are included in the content-sharing category. Video-hosting and streaming platforms named in the advisory include TikTok, Likee, Samosa, Kwai, LiveMe, BigoLive, Zoom, Fast Films, VMate, Uplive and Vigo Video.

Shopping And Gaming Apps

The e-commerce category features several online shopping platforms, including Club Factory, AliExpress, Chinabrands, Gearbest, Banggood, MiniInTheBox, TinyDeal, DHgate, LightInTheBox, DX, EricDress, Zaful, Tbdress, Modlily, Rosegal, Shein and Romwe.

The gaming applications listed include PUBG, NONO Live, Clash of Kings, Tencent gaming applications and Mobile Legends.

CamScanner, Truecaller, UC Browser Also On The List

The restrictions extend to everyday utility applications and internet services.

CamScanner, Beauty Plus and Truecaller are among the utility apps mentioned. Other names include UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, News Dog, Daily Hunt, Tumblr, Reddit, Yelp, 360 Security, Vokal, Hungama and Songs.pk.

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Why Has The Indian Army Restricted These Apps?

The constraints seek to eliminate possible security dangers that may come from the use of mobile apps on devices used by military staff.

Apps may request access to a user's personal information, contact list, location, communications or other information stored on the smartphones. If this information is accessed and used by anyone else, it may pose a security threat to the soldiers and a threat to sensitive information.