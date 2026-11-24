Bengal Bhorsha Karmasuchi Scheme: Unemployed youth in West Bengal will be eligible for monthly financial assistance of up to Rs 2,000 under a revamped state government scheme announced by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday. The programme, now called Bhorsha Karmasuchi or Bharosa, is scheduled to begin in January, PTI reported.

The allowance will depend on applicants' educational qualifications. Graduates and diploma holders will receive Rs 2,000 every month, while those without a degree but with government-recognised vocational or technical training will get Rs 1,500.

Applicants must be between 21 and 45 years old to qualify. The assistance will be provided for 15 months. Although the scheme is set to start in January, the first payment is expected to reach beneficiaries on February 1.

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Announcing the decision after a Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said, “We will provide Rs 2,000 per month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to non-graduates.”

What Other Benefits Has The Government Announced?

The unemployment allowance is part of a wider package of measures aimed at supporting young jobseekers. The state government has also decided to remove application fees for government recruitment examinations, making it easier for candidates to apply for public-sector jobs.