- Unemployed graduates will receive Rs 2,000 per month under the scheme.
- Eligible non-graduates with vocational training will get Rs 1,500 monthly.
- Applicants must be aged 21–45; assistance will continue for 15 months.
Bengal Bhorsha Karmasuchi Scheme: Unemployed youth in West Bengal will be eligible for monthly financial assistance of up to Rs 2,000 under a revamped state government scheme announced by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday. The programme, now called Bhorsha Karmasuchi or Bharosa, is scheduled to begin in January, PTI reported.
The allowance will depend on applicants' educational qualifications. Graduates and diploma holders will receive Rs 2,000 every month, while those without a degree but with government-recognised vocational or technical training will get Rs 1,500.
Applicants must be between 21 and 45 years old to qualify. The assistance will be provided for 15 months. Although the scheme is set to start in January, the first payment is expected to reach beneficiaries on February 1.
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Announcing the decision after a Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said, “We will provide Rs 2,000 per month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to non-graduates.”
What Other Benefits Has The Government Announced?
The unemployment allowance is part of a wider package of measures aimed at supporting young jobseekers. The state government has also decided to remove application fees for government recruitment examinations, making it easier for candidates to apply for public-sector jobs.
The Cabinet has approved 10,146 vacancies as part of its recruitment-related decisions.
Adhikari said the government had cut spending on official meetings and events to free up funds for welfare initiatives. He claimed that reducing the cost and duration of administrative meetings would help the state direct more resources towards unemployed youth.
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How Much Can Beneficiaries Receive?
The allowance will continue for 15 months, meaning eligible graduates and diploma holders can receive a total of Rs 30,000 during the period. Those covered under the non-graduate category will get Rs 22,500 in total.
The government is expected to release further details about the application process, verification requirements and payment arrangements before the programme starts.
The announcement puts youth employment and financial support back in focus in West Bengal, with the new scheme adding to the government's measures for jobseekers.