People planning to buy a home in Delhi can explore the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana 2026, which offers 445 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats across three locations in the national capital. Launched on the occasion of Dhanteras, the scheme has opened registrations, while bookings began on November 16.

The flats are available in Narela, Loknayakpuram and Jahangirpuri, with estimated prices ranging from Rs 43 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore, depending on their size and location. Here's a look at the flat locations, prices, booking amount and application process.

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Where Are The 445 DDA Flats Located?

The scheme offers MIG flats across three areas of Delhi. Narela accounts for the largest share, with 296 flats available.

The location-wise distribution is as follows:

- Narela: 296 flats in Sectors A1-A4, Pockets 1B and 1C.

- Loknayakpuram: 132 flats in Pocket E.

- Jahangirpuri: 17 flats.

DDA Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana 2026: Location-Wise Flat Prices

The estimated cost of the flats varies according to their size, area and location. The price details are:

- Narela: The estimated prices start at around Rs 67 lakh after a 25 per cent discount.

- Loknayakpuram: Flats are priced between Rs 1.14 crore and Rs 1.19 crore.

- Jahangirpuri: The prices range from Rs 43 lakh to Rs 1.13 crore.

Prospective buyers can also visit the sites to inspect the available flats. DDA has provided contact details of the concerned site engineers in its official notification for this purpose.

How Much Is The Booking Amount And Registration Fee?

Applicants interested in booking an MIG flat will have to pay Rs 4 lakh as the booking amount.

A one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,500 is also required for registration on the DDA portal. However, applicants who have already registered on the portal do not need to register again.

DDA Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana 2026: Important Dates

- Registration started: November 6, 2026 (Dhanteras)

- Bookings opened: November 16, 2026

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How To Apply For DDA Flats?

Interested buyers can complete the registration and booking process online through the DDA's official housing portal: https://eservices.dda.org.in.

Applicants can visit the portal, access the DDA Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana 2026 section and follow the instructions to proceed with registration and booking.