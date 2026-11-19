The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM), in a notice on Nov 17, said Indian nationals travelling to the country from next year will be required to obtain a valid visa before entering Malaysia. The exemption is valid till Dec 31, 2026.

Planning a holiday in Malaysia next year? Indian travellers will have to add a visa to their travel checklist as the country is set to withdraw its visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders from January 1, 2027.

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When Can Indians Apply For A Malaysia Visa?

From December 1, 2026, Indian passport holders will be able to apply for a visa via the MyVISA portal.

In its announcement, the Immigration Department stated: "Indian nationals entering Malaysia from this date onwards will be required to obtain a valid visa prior to their arrival."

On its social media account, the department issued an online reminder for visa applicants, urging travellers to apply through the authorised e-visa system.

How To Apply For Malaysia eVisa Online

Indian passport holders can submit their applications through the official MyVISA portal: https://malaysiavisa.imi.gov.my/evisa/

The application process involves the following steps:

1. Register on the portal: Visit the official MyVISA web portal and create a new user account.

2. Log in and fill in the form: Sign in to the account and enter the required personal, passport and travel details.

3. Upload supporting documents: Submit the required documents, including a clear copy of the passport's information page and other supporting papers requested by the portal.

4. Pay the visa fees: Complete the payment online through the available payment options.

5. Wait for approval: Track the application and check for updates or requests for additional information.

6. Download the approved eVisa: Once approved, download the eVisa and keep a copy to present at the Malaysian immigration checkpoint.

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Malaysia Visa Fees Will Be Non-Refundable

The Immigration Department has stated that all visa processing fees are non-refundable regardless of whether an application is approved or not.

Applicants will not be entitled to a refund if there is a change in the visa policy or a change in the intended travel date.

Travellers are advised to apply at least 14 days before their intended journey, as specified in the official eVisa terms and conditions.