State Bureau, Kolkata: The BJP-led West Bengal government on Monday announced a series of major decisions following a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the secretariat, Nabanna. Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister announced plans to bring a bill against cow slaughter alongside key announcements on state renaming, government recruitment, and welfare schemes ahead of the Assembly's winter session.

ALSO READ: 'Cow Slaughter Not Part Of Eid-ul-Azha': HC Refuses To Stay Suvendu Govt's Notice But Directs To Consider Festival Exemption New Bill Against Cow Slaughter Adhikari stated that the slaughter of 'Gau Mata' will not be allowed in Bengal. He said that while a law to prevent cow slaughter already exists in the state, such activities are still taking place secretly. He noted that the government will act swiftly against these practices and is considering a new bill to make the law more effective.

Emphasising that cow slaughter will no longer be tolerated in Bengal, he issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against anyone engaging in illegal slaughter. Rs 1 Lakh Yearly Aid For Gaushalas Along with the proposed bill, the state cabinet approved a proposal to launch the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, a central scheme to develop and conserve indigenous bovine breeds, upgrade their genetics and boost milk production.

Under this scheme, gaushalas in West Bengal will receive financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh every year to arrange for the food, maintenance, and care of old and sick cows. The Chief Minister added that the detailed process for selecting the gaushalas and distributing the funds has not yet been finalised, and clear guidelines along with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be released soon.

Previous Rules On Animal Slaughter This announcement comes after the state government issued new rules in May making fitness certificates compulsory before slaughtering cattle like cows, bulls, and buffaloes. Under these rules, slaughter is only allowed at designated slaughterhouses after checks by local officials and a government vet.

ALSO READ: Eid-Al-Adha: Delhi Govt Issues Advisory For Animal Sacrifice On Bakrid | Details The May rules also banned slaughter in open public areas, with punishments of up to six months in jail, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both. The Calcutta High Court had earlier refused to put a stay on these rules.

Other Key Decisions By The Cabinet Renaming West Bengal As 'Paschim Banga': Adhikari proposed to rename the state as "Paschim Banga". The Chief Minister asserted that the proposal would be tabled in the next assembly session.

Adhikari proposed to rename the state as "Paschim Banga". The Chief Minister asserted that the proposal would be tabled in the next assembly session. Approval For 10,146 State Recruitments: As part of its broader target of filling one lakh government posts, the cabinet approved 10,146 new recruitments across various departments. Appointment letters for 1,331 candidates will be handed over in December.

As part of its broader target of filling one lakh government posts, the cabinet approved 10,146 new recruitments across various departments. Appointment letters for 1,331 candidates will be handed over in December. No Exam Fees For Job Seekers: The government decided to waive application fees for all state government recruitment exams, with the state bearing the entire examination cost.

The government decided to waive application fees for all state government recruitment exams, with the state bearing the entire examination cost. Monthly Allowance Under 'Bharosa' Scheme: Under the Youth Welfare department's 'Bharosa' scheme, unemployed graduates and government ITI-trained youth will receive Rs 2,000 per month, while non-graduates will get Rs 1,500 per month.

Under the Youth Welfare department's 'Bharosa' scheme, unemployed graduates and government ITI-trained youth will receive Rs 2,000 per month, while non-graduates will get Rs 1,500 per month. Changes to 'Annapurna Yojana' And Ashram Grants: Up to two members of a single family can now avail benefits under the 'Annapurna Yojana'. The cabinet also approved higher financial allocations for orphanages and homes for persons with disabilities.

Up to two members of a single family can now avail benefits under the 'Annapurna Yojana'. The cabinet also approved higher financial allocations for orphanages and homes for persons with disabilities. Monthly Electricity Billing: State electricity board consumers will now receive monthly power bills instead of the previous billing cycle. (With Inputs From PTI)