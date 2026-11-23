The Supreme Court on Monday took a stern view on rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, making it apparent that it will not allow vehicles below the BS-6 category. While hearing a petition on restrictions faced by polluting vehicles and difficulties faced by owners of BS-IV vehicles in getting the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) and accordingly fuel, Justice Joynalya Baghchi said, "We are clear we will allow only BS6 vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR."

The top court also stressed a need for a long-term plan to prevent polluting vehicles from entering the national capital while ensuring that supplies of essential commodities remain intact.

Making an observation on a need to strike a balance, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant suggested a five-year roadmap to gradually decrease the polluting commercial vehicles' entry into the capital.

CJI Kant suggested that warehouses could be established along Delhi borders to store essential goods outside.

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"Why not ensure that commercial vehicles don’t enter Delhi at all? But it does not mean that Delhi people don’t require [essential goods]. They have a lot of necessities. They require vegetables, they require fruits, they need other day-to-day items, daily items. So everything will have to be available. So what can be the alternative?" the CJI asked.