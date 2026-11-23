- Delhi's AQI recorded 248, still in 'poor' category.
- Air quality improved from early November post-Diwali.
- Four stations remain in 'very poor' air quality.
Delhi breathes a little easier, but not easy enough. The Air Quality Index was recorded at 248 on Monday at 7 am, a bit higher than Sunday's 236, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The capital is still stuck in the "poor" zone.
This is much better than early November, when air quality became worse after Diwali celebrations. Delhi was the worst affected.
people living in the national capital are getting relief from the past few days as Delhi's AQI has stayed below 300.
Meanwhile, the government is also making various efforts to reduce pollution levels, and positive results are being seen.
VIDEO | Delhi: A thick layer of smog covers parts of the city as air quality remains poor in the region. Morning visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas. #AirQuality #AQI #DelhiPollution (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/8tP176HTdc— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026
Due to this suffocating air in Delhi, people with health-related problems and children have to face many kinds of problems.
ALSO READ: Delhi Air Quality Improves To 239 As Winds Bring Relief; Forecast Warns Of Sharp Dip In AQI From November 24
Pollution in Delhi rises due to stubble burning by farmers in Haryana and Punjab. Delhi also has its own reasons for rising pollution. But the good thing is that the AQI is slowly coming down.
On Monday, out of 59 stations, 4 stations were in the Very Poor category:
- Sirifort, Delhi - CPCB: 331
- NSUT Jaffarpur, Delhi - DPCC: 323
- IGNOU Maidan Garhi, Delhi - DPCC: 320
- Talkatora Garden, Delhi - DPCC: 315
There are 26 stations with an AQI above 250.
Delhi AQI: Check air quality in your area
Here is the list of 59 monitoring stations across Delhi as per CPCB at 7 am.
|S no
|Station Name
|AQI
|1
|Burari, Delhi-DPCC
|233
|2
|Karala, Delhi-DPCC
|243
|3
|Ghoga, Delhi-DPCC
|130
|4
|Nangloi, Delhi-DPCC
|228
|5
|Maidan Garhi, Delhi-DPCC
|235
|6
|Tikri Kalan, Delhi-DPCC
|222
|7
|Ghummanhera, Delhi-DPCC
|251
|8
|Jharoda Kalan, Delhi-DPCC
|162
|9
|Chhawla, Delhi-DPCC
|274
|10
|Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi - DPCC
|170
|11
|Uttam Nagar, Delhi-DPCC
|278
|12
|NIH Narela, Delhi - DPCC
|255
|13
|Lodhi Road, Delhi - IITM
|149
|14
|Talkatora Garden, Delhi - DPCC
|315
|15
|NSUT Jaffarpur, Delhi - DPCC
|323
|16
|Badarpur, Delhi-DPCC
|213
|17
|Mandir Marg, Delhi - DPCC
|225
|18
|Aya Nagar, Delhi - IITM
|295
|19
|Punjabi Bagh, Delhi - DPCC
|282
|20
|CRRI Mathura Road, Delhi - IITM
|296
|21
|Shadipur, Delhi - CPCB
|286
|22
|Pusa, Delhi - DPCC
|195
|23
|Sirifort, Delhi - CPCB
|331
|24
|Pusa, Delhi - IITM
|312
|25
|IGI Airport (T3), Delhi - IITM
|217
|26
|IGNOU_Maidan Garhi, Delhi - DPCC
|320
|27
|NSIT Dwarka, Delhi - CPCB
|192
|28
|Chandni Chowk, Delhi - IITM
|271
|29
|Commonwealth Sports Complex, Delhi - DPCC
|291
|30
|JNU, Delhi - DPCC
|285
|31
|Burari Crossing, Delhi - IITM
|293
|32
|IMD Lodhi Road, Delhi - IITM
|161
|33
|Alipur, Delhi - DPCC
|246
|34
|North Campus, DU, Delhi - IITM
|279
|35
|R K Puram, Delhi - DPCC
|252
|36
|ITO, Delhi - CPCB
|297
|37
|IIT Delhi, Delhi - IITM
|284
|38
|Dwarka-Sector 8, Delhi - DPCC
|246
|39
|Ashok Vihar, Delhi - DPCC
|240
|40
|Anand Vihar, Delhi - DPCC
|237
|41
|Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi - DPCC
|225
|42
|DTU, Delhi - CPCB
|288
|43
|Mundka, Delhi - DPCC
|279
|44
|Wazirpur, Delhi - DPCC
|268
|45
|Najafgarh, Delhi - DPCC
|237
|46
|Sri Aurobindo Marg, Delhi - DPCC
|232
|47
|IHBAS, Dilshad Garden, Delhi - CPCB
|218
|48
|Jahangirpuri, Delhi - DPCC
|271
|49
|Vivek Vihar, Delhi - DPCC
|246
|50
|Rohini, Delhi - DPCC
|252
|51
|Okhla Phase-2, Delhi - DPCC
|213
|52
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi - DPCC
|233
|53
|Patparganj, Delhi - DPCC
|208
|54
|Nehru Nagar, Delhi - DPCC
|258
|55
|Sonia Vihar, Delhi - DPCC
|215
|56
|Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi - DPCC
|202
|57
|Bawana, Delhi - DPCC
|273
|58
|Cantonment Area, Delhi - DPCC
|N/A
|59
|Narela, Delhi - DPCC
|239