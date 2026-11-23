Delhi breathes a little easier, but not easy enough. The Air Quality Index was recorded at 248 on Monday at 7 am, a bit higher than Sunday's 236, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The capital is still stuck in the "poor" zone.

This is much better than early November, when air quality became worse after Diwali celebrations. Delhi was the worst affected.

people living in the national capital are getting relief from the past few days as Delhi's AQI has stayed below 300.

Meanwhile, the government is also making various efforts to reduce pollution levels, and positive results are being seen.

VIDEO | Delhi: A thick layer of smog covers parts of the city as air quality remains poor in the region. Morning visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas. #AirQuality #AQI #DelhiPollution (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/8tP176HTdc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026

Due to this suffocating air in Delhi, people with health-related problems and children have to face many kinds of problems.

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