Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi's air quality improved further on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping 26 points to settle at 239 in the 'poor' category. Favourable weather conditions helped disperse trapped pollutants across the national capital, extending a four-day downward trend from an AQI of 280 on November 19, 270 on November 20, and 265 on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Air Quality Worsens: Punjabi Bagh, Chandni Chowk Record 'Very Poor' AQI; Mercury Dips Further Station-Wise AQI Out of the 56 air quality monitoring stations recording data across the city on Sunday, 36 registered air quality in the 'poor' category, eight were in the 'very poor' category, and 12 improved to the 'moderate ' category.

Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality in the capital at an AQI of 332, closely followed by IGNOU Maidan Garhi at 330. Vehicular Emissions Top PM2.5 Pollution Load According to real-time source apportionment data from the Air Quality Early Warning System, vehicular emissions emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration on Sunday, accounting for 38.6 per cent of the pollution load, a significant rise from 33.1 per cent on Saturday.

Biomass burning, which includes stubble burning alongside domestic solid biofuels like wood and dung cakes, ranked second at 24.2 per cent. Waste burning (municipal, plastic, rubber, and electronic waste) contributed 14.9 per cent, followed by secondary organic aerosols (8.9 per cent) and secondary inorganic aerosols (8 per cent). Minor contributors included road dust and mineral particles (2.2 per cent), mixed combustion (1.6 per cent), industrial emissions (1.5 per cent), and coal combustion (0.2 per cent).

Weather Conditions Aid Pollutant Dispersion Favourable weather conditions played a key role in Sunday's improvement. Northwesterly winds blowing at speeds of up to 15 kmph prevented pollutants from accumulating near the surface, while a maximum mixing depth of around 1,500 metres provided greater vertical space for emissions to disperse.

Delhi Air Quality Forecast For The Week Ahead According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi's AQI is expected to stay in the 'poor' category from Monday to Wednesday, before hovering between 'poor' and 'very poor' over the subsequent six days.

ALSO READ: Delhi Sees Cleanest Air Of November As AQI Improves To 204, May Return To 'Very Poor' Category On Wednesday While northwesterly winds are forecast to reach speeds of up to 20 kmph on Monday, temporarily boosting the ventilation index from 6,000 to 6,500 square metres per second, dispersion conditions are set to weaken mid-week. The ventilation index is expected to drop sharply to 3,500 square metres per second on Tuesday and 3,200 on Wednesday, accompanied by shrinking mixing depths of 1,000 metres and 1,100 metres respectively, which could slow down pollutant dispersion. (With Inputs From PTI)