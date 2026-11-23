Bengal Rename Debate: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday proposed to rename the state as “Paschim Banga”. The CM asserted that the proposal would be tabled in the next assembly session.

VIDEO | Kolkata: "Proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga' to be tabled in next assembly session," says Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/JDcIui1hAp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026

Addressing the media, the Bengal CM said, "In English, too, West Bengal will be 'Paschim Banga'. 'Paschim Banga'—it must be written exactly as is. We are bringing a resolution to the Legislative Assembly on the 9th; following that, it will go to the Government of India and then to Parliament. The Cabinet has given its approval today, and we will move the resolution in the Legislative Assembly on the 9th. This is a matter of history—the history surrounding the formation of West Bengal, which took place in 1947. This change is something that ought to happen. Instead of 'West Bengal', it will be 'Paschim Banga'."

The controversy isn't new

Earlier, in October, BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya stated that the eastern Bengali-majority state would be renamed to "Paschim Bangladesh", preserving its historical identity. He stressed changing the state's name to "Paschim Banga", linking it to West Bengal's colonial history and sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during the British era.