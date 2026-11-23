Bengal Rename Debate: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday proposed to rename the state as “Paschim Banga”. The CM asserted that the proposal would be tabled in the next assembly session.
VIDEO | Kolkata: "Proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga' to be tabled in next assembly session," says Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/JDcIui1hAp— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026
Addressing the media, the Bengal CM said, "In English, too, West Bengal will be 'Paschim Banga'. 'Paschim Banga'—it must be written exactly as is. We are bringing a resolution to the Legislative Assembly on the 9th; following that, it will go to the Government of India and then to Parliament. The Cabinet has given its approval today, and we will move the resolution in the Legislative Assembly on the 9th. This is a matter of history—the history surrounding the formation of West Bengal, which took place in 1947. This change is something that ought to happen. Instead of 'West Bengal', it will be 'Paschim Banga'."
The controversy isn't new
Earlier, in October, BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya stated that the eastern Bengali-majority state would be renamed to "Paschim Bangladesh", preserving its historical identity. He stressed changing the state's name to "Paschim Banga", linking it to West Bengal's colonial history and sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during the British era.
Bhattacharya asseproposed change would be backed by legislation and that a bill co
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uld be introduced in the first session of the Assembly after the BJP forms the government in the state. He said the objective was to ensure that the state’s official identity remained connected to its history.
Proposal To Change Name Is Going On For Years
During the rule of the Left Front government, a proposal was introduced in the Assembly to rename the state "West Bengal" in all languages. However, a consensus was later reached on the name "Bengal," and the matter did not proceed further. The matter reignited in 2016, at the beginning of the second term of the previous Mamata Banerjee government.
The state cabinet passed a resolution recommending the name "Bengal" in Bengali, "Bengal" in English, and "Bengal" in Hindi. The Assembly subsequently passed the resolution and sent it to the central government. The Union Home Ministry rejected the proposal, insisting on a single name.
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Then, on July 26, 2018, the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to change the state's name to "Bengal." This was also sent for central approval but was not approved.
Paschim Bangla was the western part of Bengal before it became a state (Kolkata) within India in 1947. Purba Bangla (East Bengal) is The eastern part became East Bengal (later East Pakistan in 1956) as part of Pakistan in 1947, and became the independent nation of Bangladesh in 1971.