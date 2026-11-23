A man who had been called to the Jama Masjid Police Station in connection with a complaint linked to a family dispute attacked police personnel with a knife on Monday, leaving five cops injured. The accused managed to flee the police station after the stabbing incident.

The accused had been summoned to Jama Masjid police station in connection with a complaint over an alleged family dispute involving his mother and sister, officials said. Subsequently, he arrived at the police station and attacked police personnel with a knife concealed on his person, inflicting injuries on their necks and faces, police said.

Delhi Police say - An incident occurred at around 2:30 PM today at PS Jama Masjid, where a person named Nabeel, who had been called to the police station in connection with a complaint arising out of a family dispute involving his mother and sister, suddenly attacked police personnel with a knife. In the incident, five police personnel sustained injuries to their neck and face. All the injured personnel were initially shifted to Sanjeevan Hospital and subsequently referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further treatment. Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station and subsequently robbed a two-wheeler to facilitate his escape. A team of the Operations Unit, Central District, tracked the accused to the Chitli Qabar area. During the subsequent apprehension attempt, the accused again attacked police personnel, compelling the police team to open fire in order to neutralise the threat and bring him under control. Further details will be shared around 6:00 PM. — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026 The Delhi Police, in a statement, said the incident occurred at around 2.30 pm at PS Jama Masjid, where a person named Nabeel, who had been called to the police station in connection with a complaint arising out of a family dispute involving his mother and sister, suddenly attacked police personnel with a knife. ALSO READ: Morning Routine, An Unlocked Door: Ghaziabad Woman Falls For Gym Trainer, Plots Husband's Murder

Injured Cops Referred To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In the incident, five police personnel sustained injuries to their neck and face, police said, adding that all the injured personnel were initially shifted to Sanjeevan Hospital and subsequently referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further treatment.

Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station and subsequently robbed a two-wheeler to facilitate his escape. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Minor Girl Strangled, Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend Over Talking To Other Boys; Accused Attempts Suicide Accused Arrested After Police Encounter In Chitli Qabar According to police, a team of the Operations Unit, Central District, tracked the accused to the Chitli Qabar area. When a police team closed in to apprehend him, Nabeel attacked the personnel again, forcing the police to open fire to bring him under control, a senior police officer said.

During the subsequent apprehension attempt, the accused again targeted police personnel, compelling the police team to open fire to neutralise the threat and arrest hiim. (With Agencies Inputs)