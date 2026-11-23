WhatsApp Web Risks: Leaving WhatsApp Web open on a computer after you finish can put your private chats and account at risk, according to a warning from the Union Home Ministry’s cybercrime wing. If the session stays active, anyone else who uses that computer could read your messages, check your contacts and group chats, or even send messages as if they were you.

Simply closing the browser tab or window does not always end a WhatsApp Web session. You need to log out manually every time you finish. Be extra careful on office computers, shared machines, or any system other people can use.

The alert came from the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). It pointed out that this kind of access can be used for phishing, online scams, and financial fraud.

Avoid logging in at cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, or on borrowed computers. If you have no choice but to use an untrusted computer, open WhatsApp Web in incognito or private browsing mode.

Avoid Sharing Sensitive Information

I4C also advises against sharing confidential details through WhatsApp Web on computers.

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- Government, organisational and financial details should be avoided when sharing through such sessions.

- Be cautious of signs that someone else may have accessed your account. For example- messages you didn't send, strange replies from contacts, or any other activity that doesn’t make sense.

- Keep devices, operating systems, browsers, and security software up to date. Stay away from suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software.

- Always log out properly after every session and stay aware of untrusted computers to avoid the risk of account misuse and online fraud.