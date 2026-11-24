The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced five candidates for different constituencies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The announcement comes amid ongoing seat-sharing talks with the Congress, as differences over seat allocation remain unresolved.

The five candidates named by the SP are Umar Ali Khan from Behat (Saharanpur), Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana (Shamli), Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

https://t.co/dYvLhbwdVX — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 24, 2026

However, two of the five constituencies are among the seats that the Congress had demanded during the initial seat-sharing discussions, reported NDTV. The SP's decision to announce candidates for these seats could add to the differences between the two INDIA bloc allies.

Saharanpur is an important constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Congress MP Imran Masood, who represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha, was reportedly the party's preferred choice for the seat. However, SP leader Ashu Malik won the Saharanpur Assembly seat in the 2022 UP elections by a margin of 1,07,007 votes, defeating BJP candidate Jagpal Singh.