- SP names five candidates for 2027 UP Assembly elections.
- Two seats claimed by SP were also sought by Congress.
- Decision adds tension to INDIA bloc seat-sharing talks.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced five candidates for different constituencies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The announcement comes amid ongoing seat-sharing talks with the Congress, as differences over seat allocation remain unresolved.
The five candidates named by the SP are Umar Ali Khan from Behat (Saharanpur), Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana (Shamli), Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.
https://t.co/dYvLhbwdVX— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 24, 2026
However, two of the five constituencies are among the seats that the Congress had demanded during the initial seat-sharing discussions, reported NDTV. The SP's decision to announce candidates for these seats could add to the differences between the two INDIA bloc allies.
Saharanpur is an important constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Congress MP Imran Masood, who represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha, was reportedly the party's preferred choice for the seat. However, SP leader Ashu Malik won the Saharanpur Assembly seat in the 2022 UP elections by a margin of 1,07,007 votes, defeating BJP candidate Jagpal Singh.
ALSO READ: Congress Wants 181 Seats, SP Demands Amethi, Rae Bareli: Inside 20-Minute Seat-Sharing Talks
The announcement comes at a time when both parties are yet to reach an agreement on seat-sharing. Congress has been seeking a larger share of seats, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has initially offered 26 seats to the party for the 2027 Assembly elections.
In a statement shared on X, Yadav described the first round of talks between the INDIA bloc allies as a "winning start". He expressed confidence that both parties would work together strategically in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
Representatives from both parties also described their first formal meeting in New Delhi as constructive and expressed hope that a final seat-sharing agreement would be reached soon.
ALSO READ: UP Polls: Congress' 181-Seat Demand Is Merely An Outlandish Claim, Why Seat-Sharing Talks Would Be More Pragmatic
The SP has also linked its latest announcement to its "PDA" outreach, which stands for Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities). The party has called for unity among these communities under the slogan, "This time, united voting will be in the name of PDA."
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The Samajwadi Party is looking to return to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 after losing the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 polls, when the two parties contested separately, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress won only two of the 399 seats it contested.
However, the two parties joined hands for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the INDIA bloc. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested in Uttar Pradesh, while the Congress secured six of the 17 seats it contested.