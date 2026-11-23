Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, who is leading the seat-sharing talks with Congress for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2027, said that the negotiations happened in a good atmosphere on Monday and will be completed in 2-3 days.

Yadav said the delegations of both the parties will meet again on Tuesday for the second round of negotiations. His remarks came after a meeting at Congress MP Pramod Tiwari's residence. Yadav said, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other’s points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow."

UP Congress President Aradhna Misra 'Mona', who is part of the Congress delegation, also said that the discussions proceeded in a positive manner and both sides presented their respective positions during the first meeting. She added that it would take a maximum of 3-4 days to finalise the arrangement.

ALSO READ: Congress Wants 181 Seats, SP Wants Amethi-Rae Bareli: Inside High-Stakes Seat-Sharing Talks "The discussions will continue tomorrow. Both sides presented their respective positions. We put forward our views, and I should mention that there have been extensive, ongoing discussions between the two sides at the leadership level. As I have stated previously, discussions are taking place between them; we have reached a consensus, and both sides have mutual trust. We will meet again tomorrow, and then proceed further. Everything should be finalised within three to four days," Mishra said.

Where do both parties stand? Notably, Congress had raised a demand for 181 seats out of a total 403 seats in the state assembly. The fresh reports suggest that Congress is pressing for 60 Category A seats. ALSO READ: UP Polls 2027: Akhilesh Yadav Forms 4-Member Panel For Seat-Sharing Talks; Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Congress Side The party is firm on its demands for these seats while remaining open to giving up on certain Category B and C seats. Akhilesh Yadav's party, on the other hand, is looking to base the arrangement on winnability.