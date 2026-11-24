The traditional Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Uchipillayar Mandapam in Thiruparankundram on Tuesday evening as part of the annual festival. The lamp was lit at the customary spot on the Annamalai Hills amid devotional chants.

#WATCH | Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu | The Maha Deepam lit at the Annamalai Hills in Tiruvannamalai as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival. https://t.co/QdTsxs11oO — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026

At Tiruvannamalai, lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country gathered to witness the annual lighting of the lamp atop the hill. Many devotees also visited the temple town to fulfil their vows and take part in the celebrations.

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