Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran was detained near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while he was heading to Thirupparankundram in Madurai for the Karthigai Deepam festival, along with his supporters. Several other BJP leaders, party workers and members of Hindu organisations were also detained as police increased security around the hill.

Nagenthran hit out at the police action and questioned why such a heavy force was needed. “Is there a need to deploy over 10,000 policemen? Many Hindus, BJP workers, have been placed under house arrest; we condemn this,” he said. He wanted to go to the site to see whether the lamp would be lit as per the Supreme Court’s directions. Party sources told PTI that police personnel were posted outside his house in Tirunelveli. The BJP also claimed that Hindu Munnani members, along with several of its own leaders and workers, were detained so they could not travel to Madurai. Detentions were reported in Sivaganga and other districts as well.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Large Gatherings Banned In Madurai Ahead Of Karthigai Deepam Amid Hilltop Dispute Security Tightened Around Thirupparankundram Hill The Madurai district administration has imposed prohibitory orders from 9 PM on November 23 until 10 AM on November 25. These restrict public gatherings, rallies and any unauthorised entry to the hill. Traditional worship, regular temple rituals, lawful access to the dargah and steps linked to carrying out the Supreme Court’s directions have been kept out of the ban. Around 5,618 police personnel have been deployed in the area, including 12 SPs, eight ASPs and 132 inspectors. Security covers the hill, the temple steps, the Girivalam path and the surrounding spots. Police have barricaded the Deepathoon area and put up more than 70 CCTV cameras. Drone flying has also been banned in the zone for two days.

What Is The Thirupparankundram Deepathoon Controversy? The issue revolves around the yearly Karthigai Deepam custom and the demand by Hindu groups and devotees to light an oil lamp on a stone pillar called the Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram hill. ALSO READ: With SC's Approval For One-Time Lighting Of Deepam, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Faces First Big Religious Test | Explained The Subramaniya Swamy Temple sits at the base of the hill, while a Shiva temple and the Sikandar Badusha Dargah stand higher up. Hindu organisations say the Deepathoon belongs to the temple and that lighting the lamp there is part of their religious practice. They point to court rulings going back almost a hundred years to support their claim.

This demand has been raised for over three decades before temple authorities, in government peace meetings and in court. Dargah officials and Muslim organisations have opposed the proposed spot for the lamp, saying it is too close to their place of worship. Arguments over ownership of the site, access rights and religious practices have kept the matter alive, which is why security has been stepped up for this year’s festival.