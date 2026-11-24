Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) returned to the NDA and was confident that the coalition will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab. The BJP and SAD on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, describing it as a "natural and emotional" pact. "Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Modi said in a post on X.

Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress. Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਭਲਾਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਐੱਨਡੀਏ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਸ ਪਰਤਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉਹ ਵੀ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ’ਤੇ। ਸਾਡਾ ਇੱਕ ਸੁਭਾਵਿਕ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਏਗਾ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕ-ਪੱਖੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮਿਲੇ, ਜੋ ਸੂਬੇ ਨੂੰ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ ’ਤੇ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਜਾਵੇ। ਅਟਲ ਜੀ, ਅਡਵਾਨੀ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਜੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਿੰਜਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ-ਭਾਜਪਾ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਕਸੌਟੀ ’ਤੇ ਖਰਾ ਉਤਰਿਆ ਹੈ। ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਡਾ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਪਸੰਦ ਵਜੋਂ ਉੱਭਰੇਗਾ। @Akali_Dal_ @BJP4India — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2026 The prime minister said the BJP and the Akali Dal have a natural alliance which will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress. "Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab," he said.

The SAD had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws. Announcing the alliance at a joint press conference with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the BJP headquarters here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the two parties will fight on all 117 seats in Punjab together.

"From today on, the Akali Dal will work in politics as an official NDA partner," Shah said. ALSO READ: BJP-SAD Alliance 2.0: Can The Old Winning Formula Work For Punjab Polls 2027 Asked about the position of SAD in the alliance, Shah said, "Akali Dal will remain in the role of elder brother. Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party will fight together. Both the parties will contest together on all 117 seats. But Akali Dal will take the role of elder brother."

On who will get the chief ministership if the alliance wins, he replied, "The elder brother is the one who becomes the chief minister." He said that after Prime Minister Modi was apprised about the "NDA''s expansion" on Monday, he called Sukhbir Singh Badal with great joy. ALSO READ: BJP-Akali Dal Forge Alliance For Punjab Polls; 'Big Brother' SAD To Get CM Post The prime minister also called Nabin and expressed his sentiments, saying the NDA "is now complete with Badal saheb''s party", the Union home minister added. (Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff and has been published through syndicated feed by PTI.)