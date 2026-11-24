The seat-sharing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have taken an interesting turn, with a wide gap between the two parties' demands. While the SP initially offered 26 seats, the Congress is reportedly seeking 120.

Amid the differences, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has asked the Congress to identify more winnable constituencies and focus on electoral victory rather than the number of seats. According to Jagran.com, after the second round of talks, both parties have agreed to discuss seat-sharing across all 403 Assembly constituencies, keeping candidates' chances of winning in mind. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has publicly urged the Congress to identify more constituencies where its candidates have a strong chance of winning. He said both parties should focus on electoral victory rather than the number of seats and resolve their differences through discussions.

Akhilesh Yadav Asks Congress to Identify More Winnable Seats In a lengthy post on X, Yadav said a "historic opportunity awaits" both secular parties to defeat the BJP and "save" the country from going into "wrong hands." He asked the Congress to identify and share the names of other potential constituencies apart from the 26 seats already offered by the SP. इस बार एक ऐतिहासिक अवसर है जब हम दोनों पंथनिरपेक्ष पार्टियां मिलकर साम्प्रदायिक भाजपा और उनके संकीर्ण सोच के साथियों को हमेशा के लिए हराकर, देश को गलत हाथों में जाकर बर्बाद होने से बचा सकते हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि आप और हम जन-अपेक्षाओं व वास्तविकताओं को समझकर गंभीर विचार-विमर्श करें जिससे अधिकांश सीटों पर अपने ‘गठबंधन’ की जीत सुनिश्चित हो। जितनी सीटें आप-हम लड़ें उनमें हमारी जीत की सीटें, न जीत पाने वाली सीटों से अधिक हों। जीत ही बंटवारे को सम्मानजनक बनाएगी क्योंकि जीती हुई सीट ही सम्मान दिलाएगी। अतः आपकी टीम की तरफ़ से प्राथमिकता के आधार पर दी गई सीटों में से जिन 26 सीटों पर आज बात हो गई है, उनके अतिरिक्त अन्य सभी संभावित सीटें चिह्नित करके हमें भेज दें। फिर मिल बैठकर देखेंगे कि कौन सी सीट और उस पर कौन सा कैंडिडेट जीतने की पोजिशन में है। हो सकता है कि हम अपने आँकलन और जीत के गणितीय समीकरण के आधार पर कांग्रेस को ऐसी कई जीतनेवाली सीटों के बारे में भी बताएं जिन पर उन्होंने किसी कारणवश विचार ही नहीं किया है। हमारी कोशिश तो ये है कि जब बड़े नेता बैठें तो सभी सीटों पर ‘इंडिया गठबंधन’ के प्रत्याशी के रूप में बात हो, न कि कांग्रेस या सपा के प्रत्याशी के रूप में और सबसे अच्छी और सकारात्मक परिणाम देनेवाली बात तो ये होगी कि हम लोग अपने प्रत्याशी को ‘पीडीए प्रत्याशी’ के रूप में प्रस्तुत करें। जिस प्रकार लोकसभा में आपके संगठन ने ‘पीडीए’ के साथ पूरी तरह सहयोग किया वो सदैव सराहनीय रहेगा क्योंकि उसने ही मिलकर साम्प्रदायिक भाजपा को धूल चटाई थी अब इस बार भी हम लोग मिलकर उप्र में और फिर केंद्र में भी भाजपा को हराएंगे। ज़मीनी सर्वेक्षणों से ये बात साफ़ हो गई है कि हर शहर, मोहल्ले, गली व गाँव तक ये बात पहुँच गई है कि जो पीड़ित है, वो पीडीए है। इसीलिए पूरे प्रदेश के हर समाज, हर वर्ग के ‘पीड़ित, दुखी, अपमानित’ भाजपा के ख़िलाफ़ लामबंद हो गये हैं क्योंकि उन सबको ये विश्वास है कि ‘PDA ही NDA को हराएगा’ और पीडीए ही परिवर्तन लायेगा। सच तो ये है कि हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि सीट का बँटवारा हमारे-तुम्हारे के भाव से हो, हम तो इसे बंटवारा नहीं, ‘सीट समायोजन’ कहना चाहते हैं। कठिन समीकरणवाली सीटों पर हम मिलकर कम-से-कम दो प्रत्याशियों पर विचार-विमर्श करके जिसकी अधिक संभावना दिखेगी उसे चुनकर मिलजुल के जिताएंगे। हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि गठबंधन में एक-दूसरे पर उम्मीदवार थोपे जाएं बल्कि सहमति से तय किये जाएं, तब ही आपके-हमारे वोट आपस में ट्रांसफ़र होकर हम लोगों की जीत को सुनिश्चित करेंगे और कल को हम मिलकर कह सकेंगे कि हम लोगों ने तो पहले ही कहा था : बात सीट की नहीं, जीत की है। आपका-हमारा सबसे बड़ा लक्ष्य सरकार बनाना है। नये हालातों और समीकरण में उसके लिए हमें-आपको कुछ लोगों को एडजस्ट और एकमोडेट करना पड़ेगा। एक-दो लोग ऐसे भी होंगे जिनसे आपने और हमने चुनाव लड़ाने का वादा किया होगा लेकिन वास्तविक परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए दो-चार सीटों पर बदलाव भी करने पड़ेंगे। भावी प्रत्याशियों को भी ये समझना होगा कि हर सीट महत्वपूर्ण है, अगर किसी को सीट नहीं मिल पा रही है या मनचाही सीट नहीं मिल रही है तो निराश न हों, अगर उनके दल के बड़े नेता ने कुछ फेरबदल या बदलाव किया है तो उसके पीछे सोच सरकार बनाने की है और सरकार बन गई तो सबको सम्मान-स्थान मिल जाएगा। हर बड़ा नेता अपनी बात का मान ख़ुद रखेगा, इतना विश्वास तो अपने नेताओं पर लोगों को रखना ही पड़ेगा। इस तरह जो चुनाव लड़ा जाएगा उसमें आपका-हमारा संगठन मिलकर कहेगा कि हम दोनों के मिलने से हमारी तैयारी 806 सीटों के बराबर की है। देश की जनता ख़ासतौर से किसान, मजदूर, युवा, मध्यम वर्ग, महिलाएँ, छोटे से लेकर बड़ा व्यापारी, सच्चे अधिकारी, कर्मचारी और संपूर्ण प्रगतिशील-पंथनिरपेक्ष व उत्पीड़ित ‘पीडीए समाज’ आपकी और हमारी तरफ़ बड़ी उम्मीद से देख रहा है। आपसी समायोजन से कोई भूल किये बिना हम देश का नया इतिहास लिखने के कगार पर हैं। हम सौहार्द और सूझबूझ से ये कर भी दिखाएंगे, इसी आशा के साथ आप-हम ‘सीट की जगह जीत के समीकरण’ पर विचार करें, जिससे हम जीतें और उप्र में अपनी सरकार आए और फिर दिल्ली में भी और देश का भविष्य सँवारने में हम लोगों का योगदान हमेशा के लिए सुनहरे अक्षरों में दर्ज हो जाए। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 24, 2026 Yadav said both parties must work towards defeating the BJP and may need to adjust their candidates according to changing political circumstances and electoral equations. Stressing that winning should be the main priority, he said, "This is not about seats, but about victory."

He further wrote, "This time, we have a historic opportunity to come together as the two secular parties and defeat the communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies once and for all, saving the country from falling into the wrong hands and being ruined."

"Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose. Only victory will make the division of seats respectable, because only the seats we win will bring us respect." "Therefore, in addition to the 26 seats from the priority list your team provided that we have discussed today, please identify and send us all other potential seats. Then we will sit down together and assess which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a winning position. Based on our assessment and the mathematical equation for victory, we may also be able to tell the Congress about many winnable seats it has not even considered for some reason."

The SP chief also said that discussions should focus on candidates representing the INDIA bloc rather than individual parties. He suggested that candidates from both parties should contest as ‘PDA candidates’. Referring to the Congress's support for the PDA campaign during the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said: “Your organisation’s wholehearted support for ‘PDA’ in the Lok Sabha elections will always be appreciated, because it was that support that helped us trounce the communal BJP together. This time too, we will join forces to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and then at the Centre. Ground surveys have made it clear that this message has reached every city, neighbourhood, street and village: those who suffer are the PDA. That is why the ‘oppressed, distressed and humiliated’ people of every community and every section of society across the state have mobilised against the BJP, because they all believe that ‘PDA alone will defeat the NDA’ and that PDA alone will bring change,” Akhilesh wrote for Congress via the post.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: SP Names 5 Candidates, Saharanpur Picks Test Congress’ Seat-Sharing Plans Why Is Congress Seeking 120 Seats? According to Jagran.com, citing sources, the SP said its 26-seat offer came in response to what it considered an unreasonable Congress demand for 130 seats. Congress is now reportedly seeking 120 seats. However, the Congress reportedly based its demand on its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the current political and social situation in Uttar Pradesh. The party felt that contesting only 26 Assembly seats would not reflect its political position, particularly after it contested 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 and won six. ALSO READ: From 'Nau-Maas Da Rishta' To 6-Year Split And Now A Reunion: Tracing BJP-Akali Dal Alliance These differences were discussed during the second round of negotiations on Tuesday. Both parties have described the talks as positive and claimed to have held discussions on around 200 constituencies. SP Releases First List of Five Candidates Hours after the second round of seat-sharing talks, the Samajwadi Party released its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The candidates have been named for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. According to the list, Umar Ali Khan will contest from Behat in Saharanpur, while Ashu Malik has been fielded from the Saharanpur Assembly seat. Nahid Hasan will contest from Kairana in Shamli district, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

The party has also highlighted its "PDA" campaign, which stands for Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities). The SP is seeking to bring these communities together under one political platform. The party has called for united support with the slogan, "This time, united voting will be in the name of PDA." SP and Congress Prepare for 2027 UP Elections The Samajwadi Party is hoping to return to power in Uttar Pradesh after losing the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SP and Congress contested separately. The SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured only two of the 399 seats it contested. With the 2027 elections approaching, both parties are working towards a seat-sharing agreement. The ongoing discussions over all 403 constituencies will play an important role in deciding how the two parties plan to contest the next Assembly elections.