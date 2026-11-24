After a gap of six years, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced that they would contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together. The reunion marks the return of the NDA's oldest ally. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Akali Dal would be the "elder brother" in the alliance and would get the Chief Minister's post if the alliance wins the elections.

For years, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal described the relationship between his party and the BJP as "nau-maas da rishta" (the bond between the nail and the flesh). He often presented the alliance as a symbol of communal harmony in Punjab.

The two parties had governed Punjab for 15 years across three terms. However, their partnership ended in September 2020 when the Akalis left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's three farm laws. The laws were later repealed.

On Tuesday, while announcing the reunion, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal recalled his late father's description of the relationship. He was speaking at a joint press conference with Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin at the BJP headquarters. The announcement came on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Five years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chosen the same occasion to announce the repeal of the three farm laws. Shah welcomed the return of the NDA's 'oldest ally', while Nabin called the partnership a 'natural alliance'. The decision followed months of talks between the two parties. Both have faced repeated electoral defeats in Punjab since ending their alliance. BJP-SAD Saga The political relationship between the Akalis and the BJP goes back to before the BJP was formed in 1980. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's predecessor, had joined coalition governments with the Akalis in 1967 and 1969 after the reorganisation of Punjab.

The alliance in its present form began in 1996. Through its Moga Declaration, the SAD tried to reach beyond its traditional Panthic support base and adopted the idea of "Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat". The partnership brought together the Akalis' mainly rural Sikh voters and the BJP's largely urban Hindu support base. Under their seat-sharing agreement, the SAD contested 94 of Punjab's 117 Assembly seats, while the BJP contested 23. In Lok Sabha elections, the SAD contested 10 seats and the BJP three. The alliance won 93 seats in the 1997 Assembly elections. The SAD won 75 seats, while the BJP secured 18. After losing power to the Congress in 2002, the alliance returned to government in 2007 with 68 seats. It won the same number of seats in 2012 and formed the government again. This was unusual for Punjab, where voters had traditionally voted out the ruling party after one term.

Parkash Singh Badal, who died in April 2023 at the age of 95, was also the first BJP ally to openly support Narendra Modi as the party's prime ministerial candidate in 2013. He did so even before the BJP officially announced its decision.

On September 9, 2013, Badal described Modi, now the Prime Minister, as the country's "greatest leader" and asked him to look beyond Gujarat. However, the political rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with public anger over sacrilege incidents and the drug problem, weakened the SAD-BJP alliance. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the SAD won only 15 seats, while the BJP secured three.

The differences between the two parties grew further in 2020 over the Centre's agricultural laws. On September 17 that year, Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries. Nine days later, the SAD ended its 24-year-old electoral alliance with the BJP.

Sukhbir Badal accused the BJP of ignoring its allies while taking major policy decisions. He said the party's growing strength in Parliament had made it less willing to consult its partners. In the years that followed, the Akalis also accused the BJP of interfering in Sikh religious matters. At the same time, several senior SAD leaders left the party and joined the BJP. The BJP also wanted to change its position in Punjab politics. Its leaders felt that being the junior partner in the alliance had stopped the party from growing in rural areas. Even after the Centre repealed the farm laws in November 2021, the two parties did not immediately resume their partnership.

Both parties continued to struggle in Punjab after the split. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD contested in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but won only three seats. Its vote share dropped from 25.24 per cent in 2017 to 18.38 per cent. The BJP, which contested in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt), won just two seats. The AAP won a massive 92 seats and formed the government. The two parties also failed to reach an agreement before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, mainly because of fresh farmers' protests. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the SAD and the BJP had won two seats each, with a combined vote share of 37.08 per cent. In 2024, the BJP contested all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Its vote share increased from 9.63 per cent to 18.56 per cent. In contrast, the SAD's vote share fell from 27.45 per cent to 13.42 per cent. Neither party performed well in terms of seats. The BJP failed to win any seat, while the SAD managed to retain Bathinda. However, their combined vote share was nearly 32 per cent, higher than that of both the Congress and the AAP individually. This gave fresh support to the idea of reviving the alliance.

ALSO READ: BJP-SAD Alliance 2.0: Can The Old Winning Formula Work For Punjab Polls 2027 The possibility of a reunion became stronger this year. On August 7, Sukhbir Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House. The meeting led to speculation about the two parties coming together again. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, whose resignation had triggered the break-up in 2020, also spoke publicly about the development work carried out during the alliance. Her brother and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also supported the idea of bringing the parties together again.

ALSO READ: AAP, Congress Question BJP-Akali Dal's Punjab Comeback, Recall Farm Protests And Drug Allegations In October, Shah said that the NDA would form the government in Punjab in 2027. He repeated the prediction during a visit to Chandigarh on November 1. When reporters asked him about a possible alliance on November 2, Badal said, "You will come to know in a few days as to what will happen." Over the past six years, the BJP has tried to increase its presence in Punjab, particularly in rural areas. The SAD, meanwhile, has been struggling to regain the support it lost after the alliance ended. The reunion gives both parties another chance to strengthen their position in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.