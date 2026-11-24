The return of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann questioning the credibility of the two parties and the Congress accusing them of joining hands for political survival ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The two former allies formally announced their reunion on Tuesday, six years after the Akali Dal walked out of the NDA in September 2020 over the Centre's three farm laws. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Welcomes BJP-SAD Alliance After Six-Year Split, Recalls Vajpayee-Badal Legacy The alliance announced that they will contest the 117 assembly seats jointly, but the Akali Dal will continue to be the senior partner and the Chief Minister will be from his party in case the alliance comes to power. Mann targeted the reunion and said the Akali Dal had earlier supported the farm laws before quitting the alliance in the face of large protests by farmers. He also challenged the BJP's claim of making Punjab drug-free by saying the BJP has again joined hands with Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been accused in a drug case.

"Now when Amit Shah-ji will share stage with Majithia, we all will know what kind of drugs they are talking about eliminating," Mann said. The Chief Minister also took aim at the leaders who are now part of the reunited alliance, pointing out that several of them had previously belonged to rival political camps. He named former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Kewal Dhillon, Manpreet Badal, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Sukhbir Singh Badal, among others, and questioned how the combination of leaders who had once criticised one another could claim to be working to save Punjab.

"They say 'our alliance has been formed to save Punjab... To keep Punjab's interests in mind'. Whose interests? This is actually an alliance to save the family," Mann said. Manish Sisodia Recalls Farmers' Protest, 700 Deaths AAP leader Manish Sisodia also criticised the reunion, but focused on the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws and the Akali Dal's decision to leave the NDA in 2020. In a post on X, Sisodia recalled the sacrifices made by farmers during the year-long protest, alleging that more than 700 farmers lost their lives while opposing the laws. पंजाब के किसानों ने 2020 में BJP की सरकार को झुकाने के लिए भारी कीमत चुकाई। दिल्ली में धरना देने आ रहे पंजाब के किसानों को BJP ने देशद्रोही तक बोला। 700 से अधिक किसानों की जान गई। लाठियाँ खाईं, सर्द रातें सड़कों पर गुज़ारीं, लेकिन हक़ की लड़ाई से पीछे नहीं हटे। उस वक़्त अकाली दल ने BJP से नाता तोड़ने का नाटक किया और आज वही दोनों दल फिर गलबहियाँ डालकर खड़े हैं। अकाली-BJP की जिस जोड़ी ने पंजाब में नशे का कहर बरपाया, पंजाब की एक पूरी पीढ़ी को बर्बाद किया और गैंगस्टरवाद फैलाया। उसी जोड़ी के शिकंजे से पंजाब बड़ी मुश्किल से बाहर निकला है। पंजाब के लोग उस दौर को भी नहीं भूले हैं और किसानों के साथ हुई गद्दारी को भी नहीं। सत्ता की खातिर फिर साथ आए इन दलों को पंजाब की जनता एक बार फिर जवाब देगी। पंजाब अब अपने भविष्य के साथ इन दोनों दलों को खिलवाड़ नहीं करने देगा। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 24, 2026 "Punjab's farmers paid a heavy price in 2020 to bring the BJP government to its knees. The BJP even called the farmers from Punjab who came to Delhi to protest traitors. More than 700 farmers lost their lives. They were beaten with batons and spent cold nights on the streets, but they did not back down from their fight for their rights. At the time, the Akali Dal made a show of breaking ties with the BJP, and today those same two parties are once again standing arm in arm," Sisodia said in his post. He also accused the previous Akali-BJP alliance of contributing to Punjab's drug problem and gangsterism, arguing that the state had yet to recover from the consequences of its earlier rule.

Congress Calls Alliance 'Opportunistic' The Congress also targeted the two parties over their reunion. Former Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring described the alliance as opportunistic, arguing that the BJP and Akali Dal had remained politically aligned even when they publicly claimed to have parted ways.

The ‘formal’ announcement of @Akali_Dal_ @BJP4India alliance is the most opportunistic. I’m saying the ‘formal announcement’ because they were always together. Not difficult to understand why @officeofssbadal did this somersault. He is desperately fighting for his survival. Sukhbir has betrayed the Punjabis as he has become part of the RSS’ sinister designs over Punjab. As far @INCPunjab is concerned, it won’t make any difference. We have defeated them in 2002 and 2017 when they were together and we will defeat them again in 2027. Sharing 2 videos for Sukhbir Badal & @RavneetBittu to reflect on. — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) November 24, 2026 "The 'formal' announcement of Akali Dal (and) BJP alliance is the most opportunistic. I'm saying the 'formal announcement' because they were always together," Warring said in a post on X. He alleged that Sukhbir Singh Badal had changed his position to protect his political future and accused him of becoming part of what he described as the RSS' designs in Punjab.

BJP Defends Tie-Up, Calls It Alliance For Punjab The BJP, on its part, justified the reconciliation by calling it an alliance forged to confront the problems of Punjab. The BJP stressed issues like drug trade, extortion, unemployment and farmers' issues as the priority areas of its focus.

Raghav Chadha also backed the alliance, describing it as more than a political arrangement and calling it a partnership between Punjab's Hindu and Sikh communities. "I believe this is not merely an alliance between two political parties. It is an alliance among the people of Punjab-an alliance between the Hindu and Sikh communities," he said. Chadha alleged that Punjab had regressed over the past decade, with drugs being sold openly and traders and shopkeepers facing extortion calls and threats. He argued that the alliance offered an opportunity to address the problems affecting the state's youth, farming community and businesses.

ALSO READ: BJP-SAD Alliance 2.0: Can The Old Winning Formula Work For Punjab Polls 2027 Amit Shah, while announcing the reunion, said the BJP and Akali Dal would contest all 117 Assembly seats together. He also declared that the Akali Dal would remain the 'big brother' in the partnership and that the Chief Minister would be from the regional party if the alliance wins the election.

The SAD-BJP alliance governed Punjab from 2007 to 2017 before the parties contested separately in the 2022 Assembly elections. The Akali Dal ended its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in 2020 over the farm laws, which were later repealed by the Centre.