The family of Komal Dahale, a 27-year-old software engineer allegedly beaten to death at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune, has raised questions over the security arrangements at the women-only facility, demanding to know how the accused gained entry and why his visit was not properly recorded.
Komal, who worked with Wipro, was found dead at her PG accommodation in Hinjewadi in the early hours of Monday. Her family has questioned the management of the facility, which reportedly houses more than 100 women, and demanded strict action against those responsible for allowing the accused inside.
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Speaking about his sister's death, her relative Akshay Ingole alleged that the accused, Shubham Dnyaneshwar Kalbande, was allowed into the women's PG despite the absence of any entry record explaining how he gained access.
#WATCH | Pimpri-Chinchwad, MH: On the death of his sister Komal Dahake, Akshay Ingole says, "It was a girls' PG where my sister lived. She had a roommate, who was with her until 1.00 pm yesterday. At that time, 1.00 pm, the accused entered the girls' PG. He was granted entry, though there is no record explaining why or how he was allowed in; we have no idea. He was let in, and he was intoxicated; he attacked her brutally. Whatever the conflict might have been, he assaulted her with extreme brutality. She died, and after her death, he sat with her body for three whole hours before finally calling an ambulance... We want the death penalty, the strictest possible punishment, so that no other 'Komal' suffers the same fate..."— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026
"It was a girls' PG where my sister lived. She had a roommate, who was with her until 1.00 pm yesterday. At that time, 1.00 pm, the accused entered the girls' PG. He was granted entry, though there is no record explaining why or how he was allowed in; we have no idea. He was let in, and he was intoxicated; he attacked her brutally. Whatever the conflict might have been, he assaulted her with extreme brutality. She died, and after her death, he sat with her body for three whole hours before finally calling an ambulance," Ingole said.
"We want the death penalty, the strictest possible punishment, so that no other 'Komal' suffers the same fate," he added.
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Ingole also questioned whether the PG's CCTV cameras had captured the accused's entry and asked why none of the other residents had reportedly heard Komal's cries for help. The family has alleged that there should be accountability for the security lapses and questioned why no action had been taken against the PG management.
Family Denies Knowing About Relationship
Komal's family also denied reports that she was in a relationship with Shubham and that they were supposed to get married. He said they only learnt about the accused's name after her death.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradip Jadhav told PTI that Komal and Shubham had been in a relationship for the past three years, and had been fighting regularly over the past two or three months. Police said Komal thought Shubham was dating another woman.
What Happened At The PG?
According to the police account, the two had gone out for dinner on Sunday night before returning to Komal's accommodation in Hinjewadi. An argument reportedly began around 12:30 am and escalated around 3 am. Shubham allegedly assaulted Komal repeatedly with his fists, causing her death.
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Instead of immediately alerting the authorities, the accused allegedly remained beside her body for several hours. He called the police at around 6:30 am and sought an ambulance. Komal was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested Shubham and booked him for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are examining witness statements, including those of the PG roommate, while the post-mortem is expected to establish the exact cause of death.
The family has demanded a fast-track trial and the strictest possible punishment for the accused.