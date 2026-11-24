The family of Komal Dahale, a 27-year-old software engineer allegedly beaten to death at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune, has raised questions over the security arrangements at the women-only facility, demanding to know how the accused gained entry and why his visit was not properly recorded.

Komal, who worked with Wipro, was found dead at her PG accommodation in Hinjewadi in the early hours of Monday. Her family has questioned the management of the facility, which reportedly houses more than 100 women, and demanded strict action against those responsible for allowing the accused inside.

ALSO READ: Pune: 27-Year-Old Wipro Techie Found Dead In Hinjawadi PG; Boyfriend Working At Infosys Arrested

Speaking about his sister's death, her relative Akshay Ingole alleged that the accused, Shubham Dnyaneshwar Kalbande, was allowed into the women's PG despite the absence of any entry record explaining how he gained access.

#WATCH | Pimpri-Chinchwad, MH: On the death of his sister Komal Dahake, Akshay Ingole says, "It was a girls' PG where my sister lived. She had a roommate, who was with her until 1.00 pm yesterday. At that time, 1.00 pm, the accused entered the girls' PG. He was granted entry, though there is no record explaining why or how he was allowed in; we have no idea. He was let in, and he was intoxicated; he attacked her brutally. Whatever the conflict might have been, he assaulted her with extreme brutality. She died, and after her death, he sat with her body for three whole hours before finally calling an ambulance... We want the death penalty, the strictest possible punishment, so that no other 'Komal' suffers the same fate..." — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026

"It was a girls' PG where my sister lived. She had a roommate, who was with her until 1.00 pm yesterday. At that time, 1.00 pm, the accused entered the girls' PG. He was granted entry, though there is no record explaining why or how he was allowed in; we have no idea. He was let in, and he was intoxicated; he attacked her brutally. Whatever the conflict might have been, he assaulted her with extreme brutality. She died, and after her death, he sat with her body for three whole hours before finally calling an ambulance," Ingole said.

"We want the death penalty, the strictest possible punishment, so that no other 'Komal' suffers the same fate," he added.