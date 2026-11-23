Pune: A 27-year-old software engineer was found dead at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune's Hinjawadi IT hub on Monday. Police have arrested her boyfriend in connection with the incident. ALSO READ: German Tourist Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Kolkata Hotel Room; Police Launch Probe Victim And Accused Worked At Leading IT Firms The deceased has been identified as Komal Rajendra Dahake, an employee with Wipro, while the accused, Shubham Dnyaneshwar Kalbande, a resident of Buldhana, works at Infosys. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav, as reported by news agency PTI, the two had been in a relationship for the past few years.

VIDEO | Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra: DCP Pradeep Jadhav, Zone 2, says a 27-year-old techie was found dead at a PG accommodation in Pune and his live-in partner has been arrested. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/qSh3vm0bvV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026 "Kalbande has been arrested in connection with the case. Dahake worked with Wipro and Kalbande works with Infosys," DCP Jadhav said. Early-Morning Argument Before The Incident According to DCP Jadhav, the couple had visited a hotel on Sunday night, where an argument broke out between them. Around 3 AM on Monday, the dispute escalated when Kalbande allegedly hit Dahake with his hand, leading to her death.

Accused Arrested Police received information about the incident on Monday morning. After conducting a preliminary investigation and verifying Kalbande's alleged role, officials arrested him. While the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, a detailed investigation is currently underway to establish the exact sequence of events surrounding the incident. ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Woman Returned To Celebrate Diwali With Daughter, Blood-Soaked Body Found In Gondia Forest Similar Incident Earlier in August 2026, a similar incident occurred at a paying guest (PG) facility in Marunji near Hinjawadi. In that case, a 23-year-old man allegedly barged into the accommodation over relationship suspicions and attacked the 25-year-old PG manager, Sagar Sahebrao Gaikwad, along with a woman known to him, using an iron rod. The assault left Gaikwad dead and the woman critically injured before police arrested the accused, Hindustan Times reported. (With Inputs From PTI)