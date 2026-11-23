A decomposed body of a German national on a tourist visa was under mysterious circumstances inside a hotel room in the New Market Police Station area, Kolkata, on Monday, prompting police to launch a probe. According to police, the body was found at about 9.41 am inside room no. 1602 at Peerless Hotel.

The deceased, identified as 67-year-old Thomas Minten, arrived in Kolkata on November 21, 2026 and was scheduled to return to Berlin on November 25. #WATCH | Kolkata | At about 09.41 hrs, one decomposed body of a German national on a tourist visa, namely Thomas Minten (Male/67yrs), was found unconscious inside Room No. 1602 at Peerless Hotel (New Market PS area). He arrived in Kolkata on 21st Nov 2026 and was scheduled to return to Berlin on 25th Nov. He went sightseeing in the evening but returned halfway around noon as he was feeling ill. His body has been moved to Kolkata Medical College for PM. The homicide team is present at the PO. Further details are awaited. Necessary probe is on: Kolkata Police (Visuals from outside the hotel where the body of a German national on a tourist visa, namely Thomas Minten was found) — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026 Deceased Went To Sightseeing And Returned To Hotel Kolkata Police said he went sightseeing in the evening but returned halfway around noon as he was feeling ill. His body has been sent to Kolkata Medical College for the post-mortem, it added. ALSO READ: Russian National Found Dead In A Ship At Odisha Port, Third Death In Fortnight; Police Initiate Probe

A team from Lalbazar homicide squad has visited the spot, the officer said. "Further details are awaited. Investigation is on," he said. ALSO READ: Nepal: 20-Year-Old Indian National Found Dead In Badimalika; Was Trapped In Heavy Snowfall According to media reports, the tourist had arrived in Kolkata on November 21 after visiting Delhi and Varanasi as part of a tour organised by an Indian travel agency. When Minten did not pick up repeated phone calls from the travel agency, it alerted hotel authorities.

Following the travel agency's request, the hotel staffers opened the tourist's room by using a duplicate key. Inside room, they found Minten unconscious on the bed. Later, the hotel management alerted local police and took him to the Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances of the death. However, cops suspect that the German national may have died due to an illness. Police said the exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination.

The investigation is focusing on establishing the deceased's movements before his death and determining whether he had met anyone during his stay at the hotel. Police were collecting and examining CCTV footage from the hotel. Police started questioning hotel employees to establish the circumstances of deceased's arrival, his activities inside the hotel, and whether any visitors had met him. The police are also making efforts to ascertain his complete identity and establish contact with his family members or acquaintances, including anyone he might have known in India. (With ANI Inputs)