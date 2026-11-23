Officials raiding a house in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district were stunned when illicit country-made liquor flowed out instead of water from a handpump. Police, in coordination with the excise department, conducted the raid on November 21 at a residence in Tejpura Ghurat village in the Sakrar police station area. Acting on tip-offs about illegal manufacturing of country-made liquor in the region, officials searched the premises as part of a special drive against the illicit trade.

ALSO READ: Manipur: Death Toll Rises To 16, Over 600 Hospitalised After Consuming Suspected Spurious Liquor; 6 Arrested Liquor Flows From Handpump Initially, the search team found no liquor inside the house. However, an officer grew suspicious of the handpump installed in the main area of the residence. When he operated it, country-made liquor began flowing out. Upon removing the covering around the base of the pump, officials discovered a tank buried underground and connected via pipes to draw out the liquor for sale.

🚨 In Jhansi, police uncover an underground liquor tank disguised as a handpump that dispensed raw liquor instead of water. https://t.co/XcaDWrpQqX — India Live (@IndiaLiveIN) November 23, 2026 During the raid, officials recovered about 30 litres of illicit country-made liquor. Further searches a short distance from the house led to over 1,000 litres of lahan, the fermented raw material used to brew country liquor, which was destroyed on the spot in the presence of officials. Police arrested 30-year-old Vineeta, who was the only person present in the house during the raid, and booked her under the Excise Act. According to the police, she has no prior criminal record and has denied any involvement in manufacturing or selling the liquor.

Search Underway For Absconding Family Members Speaking to The Indian Express, Sakrar Station House Officer Pappu Singh said the liquor was being prepared in makeshift furnaces and supplied to nearby rural areas. ALSO READ: Diwali 2026 Dry Day: Liquor Shops, Bars To Remain Closed In Delhi, UP And Other States | Check Full List "We are investigating the role of other people, including Vineeta's family members, in manufacturing and selling illicit liquor, and are searching for other locations used in the illegal trade," he said. Vineeta's husband, identified as Raman Kabutra, is currently missing along with other family members, and police are searching for them. (With Inputs From PTI)