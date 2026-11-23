Bengal SIR Row: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to prioritise appeals against deletions of voters in West Bengal, especially from assembly constituencies where civic body polls are scheduled. The development provides big relief to people whose names were excluded after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

The top court was hearing petitions seeking measures to streamline and expedite the disposal of appeals before appellate tribunals constituted to adjudicate grievances arising from the SIR of electoral rolls in the state. ALSO READ: 'Unanimous Decisions': EC Clarifies After Report Claims Two Election Commissioners Wrote 14 Letters Against SIR-Related Steps Numbers Of Appellate Tribunals Likely To Be Increased The apex court also asked the poll body to increase the number of appellate tribunals hearing appeals arising from the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal in consultation with the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the tribunals to segregate appeals into two categories, those challenging the deletion of voters' names from the electoral rolls and those challenging the inclusion of names.

The top court stated that appeals challenging voter inclusions did not require the same degree of urgency and could be taken up subsequently. ALSO READ: Bengal SIR Observer Named Adviser To CM Suvendu Adhikari; Know About Retired IAS Officer Subrata Gupta It also directed the poll panel to identify suitable premises at different locations across Kolkata to facilitate easier access to the appellate tribunals and expedite the disposal of pending appeals. It said that appeals concerning voters falling within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation should be given preference.

One Lakh Appeals Disposed Against 38 Lakh Cases The petitioners told the Supreme Court that around 38 lakh appeals had been filed, of which only about one lakh had been disposed of. They said approximately 93 per cent of the appeals against deletions have been decided so far and inclusions have been ordered.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said that the figures demonstrated the need for expeditious adjudication, particularly in view of the large number of pending appeals. He also pointed out that more than two lakh voters in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area had allegedly been excluded from the electoral rolls and that their appeals were pending.

22 Lakh People Seek Inclusion Of Their Names Ahead Of Civic Polls The civic polls in West Bengal are likely to be held next month. Ahead of these polls, around 22 lakh people, whose appeals remained pending, are hopeful that after the court intervention, their appeals will be addressed.

Justice Bagchi said that constituencies where elections were scheduled to take place could be given priority. He also suggested that the number of tribunals be increased and that their locations be made more convenient for litigants, in consultation with the chief justice of the high court.

(With PTI Inputs)