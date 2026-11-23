Jagran Correspondent, Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday inaugurated the 38th edition of Dainik Jagran on the auspicious occasion of Prabodhini Ekadashi, calling it a "fresh milestone for the publication". Speaking at the event, he highlighted Dainik Jagran's 86-year journey, saying the publication has always stood for nationalism and patriotism.

Suvendu Adhikari also attacked the previous governments in Bengal and stated that prior to the political shift in the state, previous administrations had drifted away from nationalist values. He alleged that the Left government ruled for 34 years in the state but took directions from China. He further accused the TMC government of treating people from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar as outsiders while showing soft corners for Bangladeshi infiltrators.

ALSO READ: TCET Mumbai Partners With Jagran Film Festival To Champion Art, Culture And Human Rights CM Questions Previous Governments Adhikari alleged that past governments attempted to divide society along language lines, adding that the people of Bengal have now rejected that approach and placed their trust in the slogan "Batenge to Katenge" (Divided we fall), finally choosing what he called a "nationalist government."

Pointing to messages from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that featured in a Dainik Jagran documentary, CM Adhikari said the nation had always remained the publication's top priority. ALSO READ: JFF Mumbai 2026: Jagran Film Festival Returns On October 28 with A Grand Celebration Of Cinema 'Jagran Is A Witness To Change’: Dainik Jagran Managing Editor Taruun Gupta Dainik Jagran Managing Editor Taruun Gupta said the group had moved with the times without losing the trust of its readers or its basic principles. He noted that regardless of how much change occurs, the publication's core values and ideals remain constant, anchored in strong news reporting and a central focus on nationalism.

"Jagran is a witness to change. The group has kept pace with change and lived up to the love and trust of its readers. No matter how many changes occur, our ideals and values remain unchanged. The group is strong in both news and ideas. Nationalism is at its core," he said.

Director of Dainik Jagran Sunil Gupta welcomed the guests and spoke about the launch of the publication's 38th edition. Resident Editor Jaikrishna Vajpayee delivered the vote of thanks at the event.