Amritsar: An eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Jalal village under the Jandiala Guru constituency of Amritsar on Monday morning. The fatal attack took place around 11 AM while the child was walking to school.

ALSO READ: MP Shocker: Stray Dog Digs Up Buried Premature Foetus; Carries It Through Streets; Probe On Victim Chased And Attacked At Village Playground The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh. According to preliminary reports, a pack of stray dogs chased Ranjit as he attempted to flee toward a village playground. The dogs surrounded and attacked him there, causing severe injuries to his head and ear. He died on the spot before help could arrive.

Family Devastated; Police Initiate Proceedings Local children who arrived at the ground to play found Ranjit's body and alerted villagers, who rushed to the scene. Speaking to NDTV, villagers said Ranjit came from a poor family and struggled to make ends meet. He was the youngest child and the only brother to three sisters. Police sent the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination and initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Supreme Court Crackdown On Stray Dog Menace The Amritsar tragedy unfolds amid ongoing Supreme Court monitoring of stray dog management across the country. The apex court took suo motu cognisance of the issue on July 28, 2025, following reports about the death of a six-year-old due to rabies from a stray dog bite in Delhi. On November 7, 2025, flagging rising dog bite cases near schools, hospitals, and railway stations, the court ordered the sterilisation, vaccination, and relocation of stray dogs to shelters.

In subsequent directives, the Supreme Court tightened rules around accountability and public safety. In January, the court warned that state governments would be liable to pay heavy compensation to dog bite victims, adding that individuals feeding stray dogs would also face accountability.

Later, in a landmark May 19 judgment, the apex court treated the management of stray animals as a matter of public safety and the right to life under Article 21, permitting the euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, and dangerously aggressive dogs to protect human life.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad: Stray Dogs Attack, Drag Six-Year-Old Inside Housing Society, CCTV Captures Horror Punjab Compensation Norms At the state level, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has mandated a minimum compensation of Rs 10,000 per tooth mark and at least Rs 20,000 per 0.2 cm wound in cases involving flesh removal. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court continues to review state-level enforcement. During a hearing on November 17, the bench was told that 19 states had submitted compliance reports and reserved its orders on the matter.