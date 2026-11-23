The Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Government of West Bengal, Purnima Chakraborty attended WAVES Film Bazaar, one of the major highlights of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa on Sunday. She was accompanied by MLA Dr Hiran Chatterjee.

At the West Bengal Pavilion, she interacted with visiting producers, directors and filmmakers and highlighted the State's proposed Film Policy, initiatives for expediting shooting permissions, proposed subsidies and other measures aimed at promoting film production and strengthening the film industry in West Bengal.

The minister also exchanged views with representatives of other participating States on their respective film policies, infrastructure and initiatives for the growth and development of their film industries.

Chakraborty stated that this was the first time West Bengal participated in this prestigious national-level film market. She noted that the State's participation had generated considerable enthusiasm and interest among filmmakers, producers and cinema enthusiasts from different parts of the country.