- Man arrested for Badaun double murder of sister-in-law, grandson.
- Woman killed after rejecting accused's sexual advances.
- Accused fled to Delhi, arrested 11 days post-incident.
A man accused of killing a 45-year-old woman and her eight-year-old grandson in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district was arrested on Tuesday, 11 days after the incident. The woman was allegedly killed after she refused his sexual advances.
The incident took place on the night of November 13-14 in Kanha Nagla village. The victims were identified as Niaz Bano and her grandson, Afnan.
The accused has been identified as Azim, is a resident of the same village. According to NDTV, he was arrested after an investigation involving several police teams.
Why Did He Kill Them?
During questioning, Azim allegedly told police that he wanted to have a physical relationship with Niaz Bano. He reportedly entered her house on the night of the incident with this intention. When Niaz Bano refused his advances, he allegedly strangled her to death.
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Her eight-year-old grandson entered the room shortly afterwards. Fearing that the child might tell others about the murder, Azim allegedly strangled him as well. He then fled to Delhi that night.
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The accused reportedly told police that he was in love with Niaz Bano, who was his sister-in-law. He also claimed that they had been in a physical relationship. He further said that he was facing marital problems with his wife.
Niaz Bano had been living in Delhi with her sons and had returned to her village just two days before the murders. The accused allegedly followed her to the village.
Police Investigation and Arrest
As part of the investigation, police recreated the crime scene and questioned the accused in front of family.
Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said multiple police teams had been deployed to investigate the double murder case and announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for the team responsible for cracking the case. The accused was arrested on Tuesday.