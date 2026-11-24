A man accused of killing a 45-year-old woman and her eight-year-old grandson in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district was arrested on Tuesday, 11 days after the incident. The woman was allegedly killed after she refused his sexual advances.

The incident took place on the night of November 13-14 in Kanha Nagla village. The victims were identified as Niaz Bano and her grandson, Afnan.

The accused has been identified as Azim, is a resident of the same village. According to NDTV, he was arrested after an investigation involving several police teams.

Why Did He Kill Them?

During questioning, Azim allegedly told police that he wanted to have a physical relationship with Niaz Bano. He reportedly entered her house on the night of the incident with this intention. When Niaz Bano refused his advances, he allegedly strangled her to death.