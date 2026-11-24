Saurav Das’s planned trip to London has sparked a debate about the invitations he claimed to have received from top UK institutions. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor accused the Indian government of preventing him from attending an event in Oxford. But UK journalist Naomi Canton pointed out an important fact: the Oxford Union, where Das was due to speak, has no link to Oxford University.

Oxford University Is Not Same As Oxford Union Canton explained that the Union runs its own membership system and students have to pay to join. Not every Oxford University student is a member. She also noted that speaking at the Union is quite different from being invited to lecture university students as a visiting professor.

ALSO READ: CJP's Saurav Das Claims He Was Stopped From Flying To London For Oxford Panel Discussion, Calls Govt 'Coward' Worth noting that Saurav Dass was never scheduled to deliver a lecture at Oxford University, rather at Oxford Union, which is a separate independently-run debating society, still prestigious and famous, but not part of the university. — Naomi Canton (@naomi2009) November 23, 2026 In a post on X she wrote, “You have to pay to join it and some students are not members, as much as some students are members. Speaking at that is entirely different to flying in to Oxford to lecture Oxford University students as a visiting professor.” Actor Suzanne Bernert, who played Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister, shared the clarification and thanked Canton for pointing out the difference.

Important information on the difference between Oxford University and Oxford Union. Thanks @naomi2009 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) November 24, 2026 Why Did Saurav Das Say? The clarification came after Das posted a video from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. He said authorities stopped him from boarding his scheduled 1 AM flight to London, where he was supposed to speak about the recent Cockroach movement. Das claimed his passport was flagged during immigration checks. He also said he had received invitations from well-known institutions including Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics (LSE) and Edinburgh. ALSO READ: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Vow To Continue CJP's Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar After SEM Court Hearing

“This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London, where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement,” he said in the video. Later, he stated that the Oxford University Students’ Union had invited him for a panel discussion. He accused the Narendra Modi-led government of trying to stop him from taking part in talks at international institutions. The CJP co-convenor also alleged that the government was uneasy about educated young people joining intellectual debates. Taking a dig at fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, he claimed he would not have faced the hurdles if he were them.