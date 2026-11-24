Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke appeared to shower praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video, but his remarks had a sarcastic twist. Dipke was actually taking a dig at Meta, alleging that the social media company gives greater visibility and engagement to content praising the prime minister.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote, “If you love Modi, you cannot skip this video.” If you love Modi, you cannot skip this video. https://t.co/yJqcuHVSr9 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) November 24, 2026 In the video, Dipke began by praising Modi in exaggerated terms, seemingly mocking what he claimed was Meta's preference for pro-Modi content. "In front of Modi Ji's radiance, the sun's light also becomes dim. In front of Modi Ji's speech, the sky's speech also becomes dim," he said.

The CJP founder continued, "If there is Modi Ji, then this is a country. If there is Modi Ji, then this is the world. If there is no Modi, then there is nothing." However, he soon revealed the real purpose of the video, saying, "This was for Meta, now let's talk about work." The clip ended with the song "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" playing alongside a photograph of the prime minister. After taking a sarcastic swipe at Meta, Dipke announced that the CJP would organise a 'Save Democracy and Constitution' rally in Nagpur at 4 pm on November 26 to mark Constitution Day. The rally will focus on allegations against the "compromised" Election Commission of India (ECI) and demand accountability over repeated claims of "vote theft". Appealing to people to attend the gathering, Dipke said, "All of you have to come there, and together we have to stand up for our country's democracy and constitution." He concluded by saying, "Please be there on 26th November, 4 pm. Thank you." The announcement came on the same day that Dipke clarified the CJP's position on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, he said the party would neither contest the elections nor support any political party.

He said election campaigns should focus less on caste and religion and give greater importance to issues such as employment and education. Dipke added that the CJP would work as a public pressure group to keep issues affecting young people, particularly unemployment, in political discussions.

ALSO READ: Was CJP's Saurav Das Invited By Oxford University? UK Journalist's Fact-Check Clears The Confusion Meanwhile, Dipke also alleged on Tuesday that the Union government had deliberately stopped CJP co-convenor Saurav Das from travelling to the UK because of his growing prominence following the success of the CJP movement. His remarks came a day after Das claimed that he was stopped from travelling to the UK to attend an event at the University of Oxford, where he had been invited to speak on the "cockroach movement". ALSO READ: CJP's Saurav Das Claims He Was Stopped From Flying To London For Oxford Panel Discussion, Calls Govt 'Coward' "Saurav's passport was issued by this government in 2019. He had gone abroad on the same passport twice, before the formation of the CJP. At that time, they (the government) did not find any discrepancy (in the passport). They found an error only after Saurav Das became a prominent activist and democratic face," Dipke said at a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He further claimed that a notice was served to Das only on Monday night, when he was scheduled to reach the Delhi airport.