The arm-twisting phase in the seat-sharing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party and Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections has begun, as the former's announcement of candidates for five seats on Tuesday exposed the fault lines amid marathon meetings between the two parties' delegations.

What caught the eye was the Saharanpur seat, where SP named its incumbent MLA Ashu Malik as party nominee even as reports suggest Congress MP Imran Masood wanted to contest there as the INDIA bloc candidate and the seat was included in Congress's A category list of 'non-negotiable' constituencies handed over to the Samajwadi Party. The party had demanded 5 of 7 seats in Saharanpur district, but the SP announced candidates on two of those seats - Saharanpur and Behat.

Reacting to the announcement, Masood said that Congress is not a beggar waiting for Akhilesh Yadav's handouts. "We are not beggars waiting for Akhilesh Ji's handouts. I don't understand how you can consider the Congress to be beggars. We didn't ask you for seats, and you declared them. So why should we even discuss that?..."

SP's release of a five-candidate list was seen in political circles as a strong message to Congress amid its reported demand of 120 seats. The prime opposition party in UP has made it apparent that it does not intend to give up its won seats to Congress for the sake of an alliance. The move also seemed to be aimed at signalling to Congress about its dependence on the Samajwadi Party in UP.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: Congress Seeks 120 Seats As Akhilesh Yadav Highlights Winnability Factor Akhilesh Yadav's long-post advice to Congress However firm a Samajwadi Party stance, Akhilesh Yadav has kept a more balanced and measured tone towards Congress in giving it a reality check. Shortly before the list was released, Yadav wrote a long post on X, advising the Congress to switch from a 'us-versus-you' approach to a 'PDA candidate'.

Reiterating his request to base seat selection on the 'winnability' factor, Akhilesh chalked out a detailed process to divide seats. He said, " In constituencies with difficult electoral equations, we will discuss at least two candidates together, choose the one with the better chance of winning, and work together to get them elected. We do not want candidates to be imposed on one another within the alliance; they should be decided by consensus."

Akhilesh Yadav's strategy towards Congress is that of carrots and sticks. While the sticks part was visible in the candidate list announcement, the carrots are the winnability factor, which in fact guarantees many more seats to his party and a pushback for Congress statistically.

Congress's poll record makes it more vulnerable than SP In 2022, Congress contested the polls alone in 399 out of 403 seats and managed to win only two seats. It finished second in only 4 seats, while in 25 constituencies it was the third choice of voters. In 387 seats, the grand old party even lost the deposits. Its vote share in contested seats was less than 2.5 per cent, the data from India Votes suggests.

Moreover, there were only 40 seats across the state, less than 10 per cent, where it managed to get votes exceeding the winning margin. ALSO READ: UP Polls: SP Names 5 Candidates, Saharanpur Picks Test Congress’ Seat-Sharing Plans However, two years later, it allied with SP for the Lok Sabha elections, and it performed considerably well,l winning six out of 17 seats it contested. Its vote share jumped from 6.30 per cent to 9.53 per cent. The vote share rise of more than 50 per cent came even as it contested considerably fewer seats. In 2019, Congress fought on 67 seats while in 2024 it contested only in 17 constituencies. Even the lost seats of Raebareli and Amethi, which raised concern among the ranks of Congress in 2019, returned to its fold.

Statistically, the alliance with the Samajwadi Party acts as a vote multiplier for Congress. Akhilesh Yadav needs Congress to breach the BJP's fortress, and being a UP-based party, the 2027 polls are more crucial for him than the national party. However, Congress too faces a challenge to maintain its 2024 momentum to make a strong bid in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, which would be most consequential for it.