UP Assembly Election: Ahead of the second round of seat-sharing talks with Congress for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai stated that Congress has been offered 26 of the 403 seats. On being asked about the negotiations, the SP leader stated that the talks will continue with Congress today, adding that 26 seats have been offered to Congress. Earlier, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that Congress had demanded 181 seats for the assembly election.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ahead of the second round of Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, SP MP Rajeev Rai says, "We will hold discussions regarding the number of seats. We have given them 26 seats." https://t.co/A4bgOqdFQK — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026 Seat-Sharing Talks Continue Earlier on Monday, the seat sharing talks between the two parties began, with reports suggesting a final confirmation within two to three days. While the Samajwadi Party's panel was headed by senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Congress held the discussions under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. As per the reports, while Congress has demanded around 200 seats, citing equal partnership, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered over 20 seats. ALSO READ: Congress Wants 181 Seats, SP Demands Amethi, Rae Bareli: Inside 20-Minute Seat-Sharing Talks

SP Offers Over 20 Seats The reports suggest that Congress has demanded to distribute the seats as per the performance of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, the Samajwadi Party has highlighted the winnability factor and Congress' poor performance in the 2022 polls when it could only win 2 seats. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered 24 seats where Congress managed to get over 20,000 votes on its own.

The alliance is being considered crucial for both the parties as they successfully managed to reduce BJP's seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in the 2022 assembly election, when they contested separately, they remained out of the power.

ALSO READ: BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal Forge Alliance For Punjab Polls After 6 Year Gap; Seat-Sharing Deal To Follow In a separate development, Akhilesh Yadav held separate meetings with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharyya. The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is likely to conducted in the early months of 2027. The INDIA Bloc would try to form its government in the state after a decade.