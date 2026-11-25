Thiruparankundram Deepam Row Explained: The Thiruparankundram Deepam controversy has become a major political and religious issue in Tamil Nadu. At the centre of the dispute is a simple question that where should the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit on Thiruparankundram hill?

While the temple administration and the Tamil Nadu government maintain that the lamp should be lit at its customary location near the Uchi Pillayar temple, Hindu organisations have demanded that it also be lit at a stone pillar called Deepathoon, located higher up the hill.

The matter reached the Supreme Court, which allowed the lamp to be lit at Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time arrangement. However, the lamp was not lit there. #WATCH | Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu | The Maha Deepam lit at the Annamalai Hills in Tiruvannamalai as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival. https://t.co/QdTsxs11oO — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026 On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the Supreme Court for failing to implement its order. It said the temple's Board of Trustees had not authorised the team proposed to carry out the ritual. But why has this issue become so controversial? What is the history behind the dispute, and why are political parties involved? Let's understand.

Why Is Thiruparankundram Important? Thiruparankundram is an important religious site in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The hill is home to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan. It also houses the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and a mosque near the hilltop.

The Subramaniaswamy temple is regarded as the first of Lord Murugan's six sacred abodes. According to temple tradition, Murugan married Deivanai here after defeating the demon Surapadman. Karthigai Deepam is an important Hindu festival celebrated across Tamil Nadu. On this occasion, people light rows of clay lamps outside their homes and temples. At Thiruparankundram, the annual festival has traditionally involved lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillayar temple. What Is the Actual Dispute? The controversy is about whether the ceremonial lamp should also be lit at Deepathoon, a stone pillar located higher up Thiruparankundram hill, around 50 metres from the dargah. Hindu organisations and petitioners argue that Deepathoon is an ancient lamp post and that the Karthigai Deepam should be lit there. However, the temple administration and the state government maintain that the traditional place for lighting the lamp is the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillayar temple. While, Hindu organisations and petitioners have demanded that the lamp also be lit at a stone pillar on the hilltop, which they identify as the Deepathoon.

ALSO READ: Thiruparankundram Deepam Row Intensifies: 300 People From BJP, Hindu Outfits Booked Over Protests The pillar is located close to the dargah. Its historical identity, the distance between the two religious sites and whether the pillar was traditionally used for lighting the Deepam have become central to the dispute. What began as a disagreement over a religious practice has now moved into the courts and developed into a political confrontation involving the BJP, the Tamil Nadu government and various parties across the state. How Did the Dispute Reach Courts? The issue is not new. It first came before the Madras High Court in 1994, when a petition sought to prevent Hindu Munnani volunteers from lighting a lamp at the top of the hill.

In a 1996 order, the court dealt with the temple's responsibility for the ritual and allowed the temple administration to consider requests for another suitable location, subject to conditions. ALSO READ: Thiruparankundram Deepam Row: Temple Explains Why It Lit Lamp At Usual Spot Instead Of Deepathoon Despite SC Order The matter returned to court in November 2025, when worshippers sought permission to light the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon. On December 1, 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple administration to light the lamp at the stone pillar. The temple administration and the state government opposed the direction, citing the existing religious practice and concerns about possible law-and-order problems because of the dargah's proximity. On January 6, 2026, a division bench of the Madras High Court upheld the direction. The Tamil Nadu government then challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. What Did Supreme Court Say? On November 20, 2026, the Supreme Court permitted the Karthigai Deepam to be lit at Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time arrangement. The bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi clarified that this permission would not establish a customary religious practice, settle ownership of the land or create a permanent right to light the lamp there in future years.

The court also laid down strict conditions. Only a restricted team authorised by the temple administration and government officials could access the pillar. The general public was not allowed to accompany them. Processions, demonstrations, public gatherings and slogan-raising at the site were prohibited. The district collector was made responsible for coordinating the arrangements, while the police were tasked with providing security. The court also directed that access to and worship at the adjoining dargah and mosque should not be disturbed.

The Supreme Court's order was therefore limited to allowing the ritual at the disputed location for that year's festival. It did not decide the larger questions of religious tradition, property rights or the legal status of the pillar. The Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition challenging the interim order.

In simple words, the Supreme Court allowed the lamp to be lit at the disputed pillar for that year's festival without deciding the larger dispute. Despite SC Order, Lamp Not Lit On November 24, the Karthigai Maha Deepam was lit at its customary location near the Uchi Pillayar temple. However, no lamp was lit at Deepathoon. This led to questions about why the Supreme Court's direction was not implemented. In its status report before the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu government said the district administration had completed all arrangements to carry out the order. Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna said meetings were held on November 20, 21 and 22 to finalise the arrangements, including the team members, timing, route and security. A team of 10 people, including temple functionaries, priests and technical experts from Thiruvannamalai, was proposed to conduct the ceremony. However, the temple's Board of Trustees did not approve the proposed team. Instead, it decided to follow the existing practice of lighting the lamp at the customary location. The state government told the Supreme Court that this was why the order could not be implemented. It also apologised for the failure to light the lamp at Deepathoon. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, refused to initiate contempt proceedings on its own but said it would hear the matter if a petition was filed. Political Fallout The failure to light the lamp at Deepathoon has now become a political issue. Several BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries, along with a section of devotees, staged a sudden protest on tuesday, alleging that the authorities had failed to follow the Supreme Court's directive.

The police tried to prevent the protesters from assembling, leading to a scuffle. Some protesters were detained. Thiruparankundram Deepam row: Cases have been registered against 300 members of the BJP and Hindu organisations who staged a protest yesterday demanding that the Deepam be lit on the stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill. Cases have been registered under 6 sections, including unlawful assembly without permission, causing breach of public peace, making controversial remarks, and obstructing government servants from discharging their duties: Madurai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026 The BJP has accused the Tamil Nadu government of failing to follow the Supreme Court's order. On Wednesday, it also targeted the INDIA alliance and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the state government of defying the court and showing contempt for the Constitution. The controversy has brought the BJP and the Tamil Nadu government face to face over the issue.

However, the dispute remains about whether the Karthigai Deepam should be lit only at its traditional location or also at the disputed Deepathoon.