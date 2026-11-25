Thiruparankundram Deepam Row: Amid the ongoing Thiruparankundram Deepam row, the Madurai Police on Wednesday informed that cases have been registered against 300 individuals linked with the BJP and Hindu organizations. In its statement, the Madurai police informed that the protesters had demanded to lit the Deepam on the stone pillar atop the hill. It further stated that the cases have been registered under several sections, including causing breach of public peace and obstructing officials from discharging their duties.

Thiruparankundram Deepam row: Cases have been registered against 300 members of the BJP and Hindu organisations who staged a protest yesterday demanding that the Deepam be lit on the stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill. Cases have been registered under 6 sections, including unlawful assembly without permission, causing breach of public peace, making controversial remarks, and obstructing government servants from discharging their duties: Madurai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026 "Cases have been registered against 300 members of the BJP and Hindu organisations who staged a protest yesterday demanding that the Deepam be lit on the stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill. Cases have been registered under 6 sections, including unlawful assembly without permission, causing breach of public peace, making controversial remarks, and obstructing government servants from discharging their duties," the Madurai Police said in its statement, reported news agency ANI. ALSO READ: Thiruparankundram Deepam Row: Temple Explains Why It Lit Lamp At Usual Spot Instead Of Deepathoon Despite SC Order

Deepam Lit At Traditional Spot Earlier, a massive controversy erupted after the Deepam was lit at the traditional spot instead of the hill top, as directed by the Supreme Court. The state government, while citing the law and order, had opposed the Madras High Court's order suggesting the same. The ownership of the hilltop is disputed and is claimed by a Dargah board and the Hindu worshippers.

District Admin Tightened The Security Ahead of the festival, the district administration had tightened the security and imposed a ban on large gatherings across the region. The local authorities stated that the decision was taken based on the reports suggesting a possibility of confrontation between the two groups.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran was detained near the Thachanallur check post on Tuesday while he was heading to Thirupparankundram for the festival. Several other BJP leaders, party workers and members of Hindu organisations were also detained as police increased security around the hill.

ALSO READ: Karthigai Deepam Row: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, Other Leaders Detained In Madurai Ahead Of Lamp Lighting For the past several years, the lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam on the lower slopes of the hill; the Hindu worshippers have recently demanded to perform the ritual at the top of the hill, around 50 meters away from the dargah. While opposing the demands, the Tamil Nadu government stated that it would lead to severe administrative challenges.