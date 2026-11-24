The temple administration at Thiruparankundram in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has defended its decision to light the annual Karthigai Maha Deepam at the customary location near the Uchipillaiyar Temple instead of the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar, despite a Supreme Court order permitting the ritual at the hilltop site as a one-time measure.

The ceremonial lamp was lit at around 6 pm on Tuesday, November 24, at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple. The Deepathoon, where the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to conduct the ceremony, remained unlit. The decision triggered protests by Hindu organisations, with some members clashing with police personnel near the hill.

In a statement issued after the ceremony, the temple's Board of Trustees said it had unanimously decided to continue the traditional practice, citing historical records, religious customs and Agama rules.

Selvi, Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer, Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, Thiruparankundram issues a press release - "...Specifically, as per the long-standing customary practice of the temple, the Karthigai Maha Deepam is traditionally lit at the Deepa Mandapam located near the Uchipillaiyar Temple atop the hill, directly above the sanctum of the presiding deity (Moolavar). Such long-standing and continuous religious practices (Age-Old Continued Practices), along with customs and rituals and Agama rules, are considered distinctive religious traditions and integral aspects of the temple's identity. Therefore, the temple's Board of Trustees has unanimously passed a resolution stating that the age-old traditions, customary practices, Agama regulations and established religious practices followed at the temple must be protected. Based on historical records establishing the continuity and religious significance of these practices, Agama-related documents and the opinions of temple functionaries (Sthanikars), the Board resolved to light the Karthigai Maha Deepam this year as well at the customary location. It also resolved that the temple's traditions and customary practices should be brought to the attention of the court. In accordance with the above resolution passed by the Board of Trustees, the Karthigai Maha Deepam of the temple was lit today, November 24, 2026, at around 6.00 pm, at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple atop the hill, directly above the sanctum of the presiding deity (Moolavar)."

According to the board, the Karthigai Maha Deepam has traditionally been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple, which is located atop the hill and directly above the sanctum of the presiding deity, known as the Moolavar.

Why Did The Temple Board Choose The Usual Spot?

The board said these long-standing practices were an integral part of the temple's religious identity.

“Such long-standing and continuous religious practices (age-old continued practices), along with customs and rituals and Agama rules, are considered distinctive religious traditions and integral aspects of the temple's identity,” the statement read.

It said the decision was based on historical records establishing the continuity and religious significance of the ritual, Agama-related documents and the opinions of temple functionaries known as Sthanikars.

The board also resolved that the temple's traditions and customary practices should be brought to the attention of the court.

What Was The Supreme Court's Order?

On November 20, the Supreme Court permitted the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time arrangement. The disputed pillar is located close to the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah on Thiruparankundram hill.